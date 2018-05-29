Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market 2018-2022: Focus on Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic & Testing Laboratories, Academic & Research Institution Applications

The biological safety cabinets market is projected to reach USD 205.9 Million by 2022 from USD 144.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period

Growth in the biological safety cabinets market is mainly driven by factors such as favorable regulations, increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases, and pharmaceutical companies, and rapid growth in the number of biologics. The biological safety cabinets market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III biological safety cabinets. The Class II biological safety cabinets market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary reason for this is the high level of protection offered by these cabinets against infectious agents and the increase in the number of biologics used to treat various diseases.

The global biological safety cabinets market is categorized on the basis of end users into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and testing laboratories, and academic & research institutions. The highest CAGR during the forecast period is likely to be registered by the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment. This is primarily due to the increasing number of research and development activities and the need to ensure the safety of laboratory personnel.

Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. In 2017, North America held the largest share of the market. The large share of the North American segment can be primarily attributed to the increasing biomedical research and R&D by pharmaceutical companies in that region, growing stem cell research, government support for research in the US, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Biological Safety Cabinets: Market Overview

4.2 Biological Safety Cabinets Market Share, By Region and End User (2017)

4.3 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2017 vs 2022

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Biological Safety Cabinets Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Favorable Regulations Driving the Use of Biological Safety Cabinets in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.1.2 Increased Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2.1.4 Rapid Growth in the Number of Biologics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Alternative Containment Cabinets

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Biological Safety Cabinets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies



6 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Class I

6.3 Class II

6.3.1 Class II Type A

6.3.2 Class II Type B

6.4 Class III



7 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.3 Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

7.4 Academic & Research Institutions



8 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.2.2 Esco Micro

9.2.3 Labconco

9.2.4 the Baker Company

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Product Launches, Approvals, and Deployments

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.4 Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.2 Labconco

10.3 Esco Micro

10.4 The Baker Company

10.5 Kewaunee Scientific

10.6 NuAire

10.7 Germfree Laboratories

10.8 EUROCLONE

10.9 Cruma

10.10 Air Science

10.11 Berner International

10.12 BIOBASE



11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Knowledge Store

11.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

11.4 Available Customizations

11.5 Related Reports

11.6 Author Details



List of Tables:

Table 1 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 2 Class I Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 3 Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 4 Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 5 Class Ii Type A Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 6 Class Ii Type B Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 7 Class Iii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 8 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 9 Biological Safety Cabinets Market for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 10 Biological Safety Cabinets Market for Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 11 Biological Safety Cabinets Market for Academic & Research Institutions, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 12 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Region, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 13 North America: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 14 North America: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 15 North America: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 16 North America: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 17 US: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 18 US: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 19 US: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 20 Canada: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 21 Canada: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 22 Canada: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 23 Europe: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Region, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 24 Europe: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 25 Europe: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 26 Europe: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 27 Germany: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 28 Germany: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 29 Germany: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 30 France: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 31 France: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 32 France: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 33 UK: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 34 UK: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 35 UK: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 36 RoE: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 37 RoE: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 38 RoE: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 39 Asia Pacific: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Country, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 40 Asia Pacific: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 41 Asia Pacific: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 42 Asia Pacific: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 43 Japan: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 44 Japan: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 45 Japan: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 46 China: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 47 China: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 48 China: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 49 India: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 50 India: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 51 India: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 52 RoAPAC: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 53 RoAPAC: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 54 RoAPAC: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 55 RoW: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Thousand)

Table 56 RoW: Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 57 RoW: Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2015-2022 (USD Million)

Table 58 Product Launches, Deployments, and Approvals 2015-2018

Table 59 Expansions, 2015-2018

Table 60 Partnerships and Collaborations, 2015-2018

Table 61 Acquisitions, 2015-2018



List of Figures:

Figure 1 Research Methodology: Global Biological Safety Cabinets Market

Figure 2 Research Design: Global Biological Safety Cabinets Market

Figure 3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, and Region

Figure 4 Sampling Frame: Primary Research

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Data Triangulation Methodology

Figure 8 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2017 vs 2022

Figure 9 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By Type, 2017 vs 2022

Figure 10 Biological Safety Cabinets Market, By End User, 2017 vs 2022

Figure 11 The Biological Safety Cabinets Market in Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Figure 12 Increasing Number of R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive the Growth of the Biological Safety Cabinets Market

Figure 13 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

Figure 14 Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets to Continue to Dominate the Biological Safety Cabinets Market in 2022

Figure 15 Asia Pacific to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Figure 16 Biological Safety Cabinets Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Figure 17 Class Ii Biological Safety Cabinets Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2022

Figure 18 Class Ii Type A Biological Safety Cabinets to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Figure 19 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Dominated the Biological Safety Cabinets Market in 2017

Figure 20 North America to Dominate the Biological Safety Cabinets Market in 2022

Figure 21 North America: Biological Safety Cabinets Market Snapshot

Figure 22 Europe: Biological Safety Cabinets Market Snapshot

Figure 23 Asia Pacific: Biological Safety Cabinets Market Snapshot

Figure 24 Rest of the World: Biological Safety Cabinets Market Snapshot

Figure 25 Key Developments in the Biological Safety Cabinets Market, 2015-2018

Figure 26 Global Biological Safety Cabinets Market Ranking, By Key Player, 2016

Figure 27 Thermo Fisher: Company Snapshot (2017)

Figure 28 Kewaunee Scientific: Company Snapshot (2016)





Companies Mentioned





Thermo Fisher Scientific

Labconco

Esco Micro

The Baker Company

Kewaunee Scientific

NuAire

Germfree Laboratories

EUROCLONE

Cruma

Air Science

Berner International

BIOBASE





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r92kmt/global_biological?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biological-safety-cabinet-market-2018-2022-focus-on-pharmaceutical--biopharmaceutical-companies-diagnostic--testing-laboratories-academic--research-institution-applications-300655817.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

