Global Blockchain Devices Market Report, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Devices Market by Type (Blockchain Smartphones, Crypto Hardware Wallets, Crypto ATMs, POS Devices, & Others), Connectivity (Wired & Wireless), Application (Personal & Corporate), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Blockchain Devices Market is Projected to Grow from USD 218 Million in 2019 to USD 1,285 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 42.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Some of the major growth drivers for this market include increasing adoption of blockchain technology in retail & supply chain management, rising venture capital funding, and growing market cap for cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offering (ICO). One of the key opportunities for the market is the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency across various industries and regions. Whereas, major factors restraining the market growth include uncertain regulations & compliances and lack of awareness.



APAC is expected to be the largest blockchain devices market during the forecast period. This market is divided further into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, and the Rest of APAC. The Rest of APAC includes Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. China is the largest market among all APAC countries. China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are witnessing growth in the blockchain devices and its start-ups. Various major industry such as BFSI, government, retail industries in this region is rapidly deploying blockchain devices in their networks.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Faster Transaction

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Blockchain Technology in Retail &, Supply Chain Management

5.2.1.3 Increasing Venture Capital Funding

5.2.1.4 Growing Market Cap for Cryptocurrency and Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulations and Compliances

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Across Various Industries as Well as Regions

5.2.3.2 Anticipated Adoption of Blockchain Devices for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identity

5.2.3.3 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives for Adopting Blockchain Technology and Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Security, Privacy, and Control

5.3 Types of Blockchain

5.3.1 Public Blockchain

5.3.2 Private Blockchain

5.3.3 Hybrid Blockchain

5.4 Blockchain Associations and Consortiums

5.4.1 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

5.4.2 CLS Group

5.4.3 R3ce V Blockchain Consortium

5.4.4 Hyperledger

5.4.5 Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG)

5.4.6 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium (FBSC)

5.4.7 Culedger

5.4.8 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (BCCC)

5.4.9 Global Blockchain Business Council

5.4.10 Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA)



6 Blockchain Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Blockchain Smartphones

6.2.1 Need for Safe Storage and Ease of Transfer of Cryptocurrencies Drive the Market for Blockchain Smartphones

6.3 Crypto Hardware Wallets

6.3.1 Increasing Need of Wallets to Save the Private Keys

6.4 Crypto ATMs

6.4.1 One-Way Crypto ATMs

6.4.1.1 Exchange of Cryptocurrencies Drive the Market for Crypto ATMs

6.4.2 Two-Way Crypto ATMs

6.4.2.1 Two-Way is the Fastest Growing Market for Crypto ATMs

6.5 POS Devices

6.5.1 Easy and Fast Transactions of Cryptocurrencies Drive the Market for POS Device

6.6 Others



7 Blockchain Devices Market, By Connectivity

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired

7.2.1 Wired Held the Largest Share of Blockchain Device

7.3 Wireless

7.3.1 Wireless Connectivity is the Fastest Growing Market for Blockchain Devices



8 Blockchain Devices Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personal

8.2.1 Increasing Use of Crypto Hardware Wallets for Personal Use Drive the Market

8.3 Corporate

8.3.1 BFSI

8.3.1.1 Increasing Need to Secure Business Transactions to Drive the Demand for Blockchain Device in the BFSI

8.3.2 Government

8.3.2.1 Government Agencies are Deploying Blockchain Devices to Improve the Transparency and Efficiency in Operations

8.3.3 Retail & E-Commerce

8.3.3.1 The Need to Enhance Customer Experience Driving the Adoption of Blockchain in the Retail and eCommerce Vertical

8.3.4 Travel & Hospitality

8.3.4.1 Increasing Need for Blockchain Applications Across Travel and Hospitality Start-Ups to Manage Internal Processes and Inventories

8.3.5 Automotive

8.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Identity of Vehicles Drive the Blockchain Device Market

8.3.6 Transportation & Logistics

8.3.6.1 Need for Blockchain Technology to Maintain Transparency and Security of Goods and Raw Materials Across Transport and Logistics Industry Vertical

8.3.7 It & Telecommunication

8.3.7.1 IoT and 5G to Create Great Market Opportunity for Blockchain in the It and Telecommunication Vertical

8.3.8 Others



9 Regional Analysis

Key Players



Ledger SAS.

HTC

Pundi X

Filament

General Bytes R.O.

Riddle&Code

Avado

Sikur

Sirin Labs

Blockchain Luxembourg S.A

Satoshilabs S.R.O.

Genesis Coin Inc.

Lamassu Industries AG

Other Companies



Samsung Electronics

Shapeshift

Coolbitx

Bitaccess

Covault

Ellipal Limited

