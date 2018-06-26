Global Breast Pumps Market Trends & Drivers to 2022: Key Opportunity Indicator Analysis & Forecasts (2015-2018 & 2022)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:

Non-Powered Breast Pumps

Powered Breast Pumps

The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions

Bailey Medical Engineering

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Handi-Craft Company

Hygeia Medical Group

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers

Spectra S1: Ideal Breast Pump for Mothers with Twins

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump

Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present

Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China: Important Potential Future Markets

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump

Naya Health Launches Smart' Breast Pump

Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump

Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models

Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh Smartpump



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA

Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)

Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Handi-Craft Company (USA)

Hygeia Medical Group (USA)

Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. (Taiwan)

NUK USA (USA)

Medela (Switzerland & USA)

Philips Avent (UK)

Pigeon Corp. (Japan)

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)

Whittlestone, Inc. (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)



The United States (17)

Japan (2)

Europe (9)

- France (1)

- Germany (3)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Rest of Europe (4)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5ql28c/global_breast?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-breast-pumps-market-trends--drivers-to-2022-key-opportunity-indicator-analysis--forecasts-2015-2018--2022-300672485.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

