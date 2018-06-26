Global Breast Pumps Market Trends & Drivers to 2022: Key Opportunity Indicator Analysis & Forecasts (2015-2018 & 2022)

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:
- Non-Powered Breast Pumps
- Powered Breast Pumps
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions
- Bailey Medical Engineering
- Energizer Holdings, Inc.
- Handi-Craft Company
- Hygeia Medical Group
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers
Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption
Global Market Outlook
Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers
Competition
Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered
Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance
Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies
Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
Medela Pump in Style: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers
Spectra S1: Ideal Breast Pump for Mothers with Twins
BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
Medela Swing
Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
The First Years Double Breast Pump
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present
Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants
Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump
A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
Ameda Purely Yours
MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump
Naya Health Launches Smart' Breast Pump
Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump
Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models
Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps
Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh Smartpump
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA
Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps
Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Handi-Craft Company (USA)
Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. (Taiwan)
NUK USA (USA)
Medela (Switzerland & USA)
Philips Avent (UK)
Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
Whittlestone, Inc. (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 32)
The United States (17)
Japan (2)
Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
