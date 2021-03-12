Global Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) Epidemiology and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2030

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD), historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.

Epidemiology



The BPD epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The total incident cases of BPD patients are increasing in the geographies during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted BPD symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Preterm Births, Total Preterm Births Based on Gestation Week, Total cases of BPD, Total incident cases of BPD based on Gestation Period, Total incident cases of BPD based on Birth Weight, and Severity of specific cases of BPD. The report includes the incident scenario of BPD symptoms in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden from 2017 to 2030.



Country-wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the BPD epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), Japan, Algeria, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, India, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, Netherland, South Korea, and Sweden.



The total number of incident cases of BPD was 165,274 in 2020.

As per the estimates, India has the largest incident population of BPD.

has the largest incident population of BPD. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest incident cases of BPD, followed by the UK. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases, with 859 cases in 2020 in EU5.

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of BPD epidemiology

The United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and the United Kingdom ), Japan , Algeria , Australia , Canada , China , Egypt , India , Kenya , Nigeria , Norway , Netherland, South Korea , and Sweden Coverage

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), , , , , , , , , , , Netherland, , and Sweden Coverage Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total Preterm Births

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total Preterm Births Based on Gestation Week

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total cases of BPD

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total incident cases of BPD based on Gestation Period

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Total incident cases of BPD based on Birth Weight

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Severity of specific cases of BPD

KOL Views



The analyst interviewed KOLs and SMEs' opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate the secondary research. The opinions helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities for the patient population of BPD?

What are the key findings of the BPD epidemiology across the different geographies and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients with BPD across the different geographies during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burdens, and unmet needs of the BPD?

What are the currently available treatments for BPD?

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of BPD



3 Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Incidence of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD)

3.3 Signs and Symptoms

3.4 Risk factors

3.5 Pathophysiology

3.6 Biomarkers of BPD

3.7 Diagnosis

3.7.1 Criteria for diagnosis of BPD



4 Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Assumptions and Rationale



5 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Epidemiology

5.1 Total Incident Cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

5.2 The United States

5.2.1 Total Preterm Births in the United States

5.2.2 Total Preterm Births Based on Gestation Week in the United States

5.2.3 Total cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD) in the United States

5.2.4 Total incident cases of BPD based on Gestation Period in the United States

5.2.5 Total incident cases of BPD based on Birth Weight in the United States

5.2.6 Severity of specific cases of BPD in the United States

5.3 Germany

5.4 France

5.5 Italy

5.6 Spain

5.7 United Kingdom

5.8 Japan

5.9 Algeria

5.10 Australia

5.11 Canada

5.12 China

5.13 Egypt

5.14 India

5.15 Kenya

5.16 Nigeria

5.17 Norway

5.18 Netherland

5.19 South Korea

5.20 Sweden



6 Treatment and Management

6.1 Treatment and Management of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

6.2 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: Evidence-Based Pharmacologic Therapies

6.3 Management of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia - US Preventive Services Task Force

6.4 Guidelines for the use of postnatal corticosteroids in preterm neonates have been endorsed by pediatric associations in North America and Europe

6.5 Respiratory management of infants with chronic neonatal lung disease beyond the NICU: A position statement from the Thoracic Society of Australia



7 Key Cross Competition



8 Drug Pricing Assumption: Emerging and Current Therapies



9 Unmet Needs



10 Organizations Contributing Towards BPD



11 Case Studies

11.1 Lung Transplantation for Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in Adults: A Case Report

11.2 Two Cases of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia of Similar Appearance in Adult Monozygotic Twin: Pathology and Computed Tomographic Findings

11.3 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia: A Case Report

11.4 Severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia improved by noninvasive positive pressure ventilation: A Case Report

11.5 Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia in a Premature Infant: A Case Report



12 KOL Views



13 Patient Journey



14 Market Drivers



15 Market Barriers



16 SWOT Analysis for BPD



