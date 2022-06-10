Global Business Jet Market Report 2022-2031: Growing Demand for Private Travel & Bio-Bubbles Boosting Demand

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jet Market-2022-2031 - Market Size, Competitive Landscape & Market Shares, Strategies & Plans for Industry OEMs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook & Demand Forecast through 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Business Jet Market has been cruising steadily with strong demand for new & used jets with the industry witnessing a virtual windfall for order intake along with growing order books & surging backlogs driven by growing demand for private travel & bio-bubbles boosting demand for jets across segments especially from a large number of first time buyers entering the business aviation market.

The book to bill ratios across industry OEMs have been improving for the OEMs across segments while fleet utilization, too, continues to soar across the board, thereby, bolstering MRO activity and service revenues for the industry.

However, the industry has also been facing headwinds in form of continued challenges emanating from uncertainty over pandemic's likely direction going forward and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War marked by supply chain disruptions, strains, uncertainty & bottlenecks apart from production disruptions owing to shortfall & rising material & input costs, including, ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors which have plagued production across industries.

Surging demand & fleet utilization levels have been pushing the industry value chain to the brim while spiraling up crude oil prices globally have been impacting profitability across fleet operators

The Aviation industry also continues to make steady & active progress towards transition to sustainability with the development of a range of sustainable aviation technologies geared towards effective de-carbonization over long term. The options have been led by increasing the usage of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) as the most feasible, near-term solution while taking steady steps towards transition to electric and hydrogen based propulsion over long term.

Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the Global Business Jet Market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

Part 1 of the report analyzes market size, drivers & competitive landscape for the Global Business Jet Market.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, comprehensive comparative analysis of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the key strategies & plans of these OEMs.

Part 3 projects market evolution for the Global Business Jet market for the medium term horizon along with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain.

The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the Global Business Jet Market for the near to medium term horizon.

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

Inputs for Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Comparative Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans across Industry OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Analysis of Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments

Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

Analysis of Key Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors and Market Outlook through 2031

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Global Business Jet Market

Market Overview

Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate

Market Size

Market Segmentation & Competing Aircraft Programs across Key Segments

Key Market Drivers

Section 2 Competitive Landscape

Global Market for Business Jets - Market Share for OEMs

Market Share for OEMs based on Aircraft Shipments

Market Share for OEMs based on Revenues/Billings

Business Jet Deliveries Split by Programs across Key Industry OEMs for 2021

Section 3 Top 5 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Position

Section 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 7 Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2031

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2031

Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments for Markets /Regions

Companies Mentioned

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cckcv

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets