Global Calcium Nitrate Market Report 2021: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period.

Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Calcium Nitrate market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2021, China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 20.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Factors such as growing consumption of agricultural commodities, rising threat of plant diseases, and concerns over shrinking arable land and associated yield losses fueled widespread demand for chemical fertilizers, thereby accelerating the sales of agricultural grade calcium nitrate. Proven efficacy of calcium nitrate in providing key nutrients, nitrogen and calcium, needed for development and growth of plants in the form of base fertilizer, topdressing fertilizer, foliar fertilizer, and regenerative fertilizer have widened the overall market for calcium nitrate.

Similarly, the massive expansion in wastewater treatment programs worldwide has created substantial opportunities for calcium nitrate market. Against the backdrop of large-scale pollution of natural water resources due to industrial wastes, urban sewage and other pollutants, and growing concerns over scarcity of safe drinking water, investments on wastewater treatment grew robustly in several parts of the world.

The scenario produced high-quality opportunities to Calcium Nitrate, a best-in-class deodoring agent in wastewater treatment processes. Likewise, the progressive expansion in concrete manufacturing on the back of healthy tide in construction and infrastructure sectors, aided substantial growth in the Calcium Nitrate market. Calcium Nitrate, which was originally utilized as a setting accelerator in concrete making, expanded its role over the last two decades to offer a reliable antifreeze admixture, long-term strength enhancing agent, and plasticizer in concrete manufacturing.



Explosives Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Explosives is another major application area, where the use of Calcium Nitrate grew noticeably over the years. Offering a better alternative to Ammonium Nitrate, the most established feedstock materials for making explosives, Calcium Nitrate expanded its use case in explosives intended for various purposes including mining, quarrying, and construction, besides military expendable weapons.

In the global Explosives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$884.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$280.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and Fertilizers

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Production Process

Key Application Areas

Market Expansion Over the Years

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Increasing Use of Calcium Nitrate in Wastewater Treatment: A Key Growth Driver

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

& Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers, Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector

Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated Yield Losses

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment Strategies

Key Statistical Data

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement Manufacturing

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

