Global Camelina Oil Market to grow by USD 166.45 million through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
Jun 02, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The camelina oil market is poised to grow by USD 166.45 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the camelina oil market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits of camelina oil, the usage of camelina oil in the beauty and cosmetic industry, and the usage in cooking and food preparation.
The camelina oil market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for biofuels as one of the prime reasons driving the camelina oil market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The camelina oil market covers the following areas:
Camelina Oil Market Sizing
Camelina Oil Market Forecast
Camelina Oil Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH
- Cebra ethical skincare
- H&B Oils Center Co.
- Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
- Jedwards International Inc.
- MakingCosmetics Inc.
- O&3
- OPW Ingredients GmbH
- Smart Earth Seeds
- Three Farmers Foods Inc.
