Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Directory 2014-2020: Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

The Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.

Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Cancer monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.

Report scope



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements includes:

Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of cancer monoclonal antibody deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 500 cancer monoclonal antibody deal records

The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2014

In Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific oncology therapy target

Monoclonal antibody type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

2.6.1 Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Cancer monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

Monoclonal antibodies

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human mAb

Murine mAb

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



