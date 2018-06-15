Global Carbohydrases Market 2018-2022: Challenges, Drivers & Trends - Key Players are Associated British Foods, DSM, DowDuPont, Novozymes & Suzhou Sino Enymes

The "Global Carbohydrases Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbohydrases market to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Carbohydrases Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of protein engineering for producing industrial enzymes. Carbohydrases and other industrial enzymes are increasing in popularity due to commercialization and potential substitutes for chemical-based catalysts used in the chemical and biochemical industry.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in food and beverages industry. The global food and beverage market was valued at $5.39 trillion in 2016. Factors such as the ever-rising population, advances in R&D, and modernization drive the demand for food and beverages.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is temperature and pH sensitivity of carbohydrases. Although carbohydrases are efficient catalysts and are preferred to chemical catalysts, they require specific physiological conditions to produce the optimal yield. Change in temperatures o pH can induce instability in carbohydrases and change the reaction or activity.

Market Trends

  • Use of protein engineering for producing industrial enzymes
  • Development of novel enzymes for detergent industry

Key vendors

  • Associated British Foods
  • DSM
  • DowDuPont
  • Novozymes
  • Suzhou Sino Enymes

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zsnn33/global?w=5

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-carbohydrases-market-2018-2022-challenges-drivers--trends---key-players-are-associated-british-foods-dsm-dowdupont-novozymes--suzhou-sino-enymes-300667029.html

