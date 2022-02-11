Global Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based) Market Report 2022, Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Quidel , Siemens Healthineers and Trinity Biotech

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that cardiovascular diseases, including those of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle and the brain, are the leading cause of death globally.

With the incidence of cardiovascular disease going through the roof, the report, World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), covers why cardiac markers are in huge demand and a constant subject of research for improvement.

Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. In patients with chronic heart failure, measurement of these biomarkers is used to help risk stratify, to assess treatment options, and monitor progress.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market Overview

Market Size and Growth Forecast

A Changing Menu

Recent Developments

Ambulance Study



COVID-19 and Cardiac Markers



Notre Dame Team Developing Cardiac Biosensor



Roche Gets Green Light for TGen5 Immunoassay



Tosoh Gets Nod for 18 Minute BNP



Siemens Healthineers AI-based COVID-19 Severity Algorithm



Lower Limit Debate Continues

CHAPTER 2: MARKET ANALYSIS

Major Product Activity

Regional Market

Vendor Market Share

Rapid Cardiac Markers

Lab-based Cardiac Market Market

D-Dimer Revenue and Growth

CHAPTER 3: TOP COMPANY BRIEFS

Abbott Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter , Inc./Danaher

, Inc./Danaher Biotron Diagnostics

Boson Biotech Co.

CTK Biotech, Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Nano-Ditech Corporation

Opko Health, Inc

Quidel Corporation

Radiometer A/S/Danaher

Response Biomedical Corp

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Tosoh Bioscience

Trinity Biotech plc

