Global Cell Culture Markets Report 2021-2028: Analysis by Pipetting Instruments, Centrifuges, Biosafety Instruments, Culture Systems, Incubators & Cryostorage Equipment

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Culture Market Share, Size, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Consumables; By Product; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell culture market is expected to reach USD 43.30 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.6%



Cell culture is swiftly developing as an implement for evaluating and treating ailments such as Alzheimer's and cancer diseases. Major Players are intending on broadening their cell reservoir and enhancing their efficiency by putting significant importance on the recruitment of trained experts in order to gain a moderate threshold in the market.



It is also estimated that the technique is also obtaining global acceptance in the food & beverages sector and this trend is anticipated to have a good grip in 2020. The technique is also gaining traction as one of the most important aspects in the development of high-quality plant actives.



The requirement for the technique has improved to an extent where conventional manual handling and development is incapable of fulfilling the increasing demands. This has enabled the development of automated considerable scale outlines that are furnished for providing a high output of cell societies of high purity levels and in larger quantities.



The constant development of these systems and functions for the technique has stabilized this market to anticipate growth and advancement through to 2028. This improvement has moved the market noticeably and the market is predicted to gain significant traction during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to the developing requirements for biopharmaceutical development, antibodies, and protein generation; all of which depend intensely on cytological R&D where the technique plays a notable part. Growing demand for biopharmaceutical is furthermore assumed to sustain regional market development over the forecast period.



The automated culture systems give remarkably improved limit managing, increased productiveness, and reproducible purity levels. Sturdy federal initiatives associating with growing speculations by companies and governments in biopharmaceutical assembling and high undiscovered market openings are some imperative variables representing such quick development.



The United States and Canada represented the biggest market share in 2018, as there is a substantially high variety of R&D going in the area pertaining to cytological examination for proteomics, genomics, and also medication as well as vaccination advancement. Expanding requirement for biopharmaceuticals is likewise prepared to sustain local market development throughout the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness considerable development from 2021 to 2028 due to the existence of high demand for boosting manufacturing as well as the advancement of vaccinations, medications, and also brand-new biologics.



Helpful federal government efforts, increasing financial investments by market players, and the existence of federal governments in biopharma production as well as high untouched possibilities in the market are some of the vital elements which are helping this market to gain traction in this region.



Sera segment is estimated to represent over 45% of revenue generated in 2020 due to, high usage in the composition and high prices of the product. It is also expected that the commercialization of sera is likewise anticipated to drive the market over the coming years.



Some of the major companies are associated with substantial R&D of 3D cell culture as well as complete commercialization of the technically sophisticated cell culture which uses greater precision of duplication, better pureness, and also quick development.



Some of the major companies operating in this market consist of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, General Electric, Merck, Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC, Eppendorf, Promocell, Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD), and Lonza.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation



3. Cell culture Market Insights

3.1. Cell culture - Industry snapshot

3.2. Cell culture - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Cell culture market dynamics

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.5. Cell culture market PEST analysis

3.6. Cell culture Industry trends

3.7. Competitive Ranking Analysis



4. Cell Culture Market Size and Forecast by Product, 2016 - 2028

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Pipetting instruments

4.3. Centrifuges

4.4. Biosafety instruments

4.5. Culture systems

4.6. Incubators

4.7. Cryostorage equipment



5. Cell Culture Market Size and Forecast by Application, 2016 - 2028

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Drug development

5.3. Tissue culture & engineering

5.4. Gene therapy

5.5. Biopharmaceuticals

5.6. Toxicity testing

5.7. Vaccine production



6. Cell Culture Market Size and Forecast by Consumables, 2016 - 2028

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Sera (Fetal bovine serum and others)

6.3. Media (Minimum essential, RPMI 1640, DMEM/F-12, F-10, Basel medium eagle, Insect and others)

6.4. Reagents (Culture albumin and others)



7. Cell Culture Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2016 - 2028

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Australia

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Mexico

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. UAE

7.6.2. Saudi Arabia



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Overview

8.2. Financials

8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4. Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius

Merck

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

Promocell

Lonza

Eppendorf

Becton Dickinson & Company.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h48zeq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

