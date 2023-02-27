Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Report 2022: Increased Instances of Stem Cell Transformation Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell culture protein surface coating market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2031. The market generated a revenue of around USD 500 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 2000 Million by the end of 2031. The growth of the market is attributed to rising interest in the research field of cell culture protein, higher mortality rates due to genetic deformity and increased instances of stem cell transformation.



The global cell culture protein surface coating market is segmented by protein source, type, application and by end user. On the basis of protein source, the market is further fragmented into animal derived protein, human derived protein, synthetic protein and plant derived protein. The synthetic protein segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of over USD 700 million by the end of 2031. The synthetic protein segment is to grow at a rate of 13.74% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment garnered a revenue of nearly USD 200 million in 2021.



On the basis of region, the global cell culture protein surface coating market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-east and Africa. The market in the North America collected the highest revenue of about USD 200 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, North America's market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 690 million, by growing at the CAGR of 13.53% over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary - Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market



5. Analysis of Market Dynamics



6. Regulations & Standards Landscape (Cell Culture)



7. Value Chain Analysis



8. Investments & Expansions



9. Information About Application Using Protein Coating Cell Cultures by End Users



10. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market, 2021-2031



13. North America Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Outlook



14. Europe Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Outlook



15. Asia Pacific Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Outlook



16. Latin America Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Outlook



17. Middle East & Africa Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Outlook



Companies Mentioned

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

denovoMATRIX GmbH

ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc.

BioLamina AB

Abcam Plc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KgaA

Greiner Bio-One International AG

Corning Incorporated

Becton

Dickinson and Company

