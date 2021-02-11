Global Cell Line Development Market Forecast Report 2020-2027: Middle Income Countries Creating Development Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; By Product; Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hybridomas Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Cell Line Development Market during 2020-2027



The market was valued at US$ 4,160.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,219.87 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027



The global cell line development market, based on type, is segmented into primary cell line, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell lines. The recombinant cell lines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. This growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for recombinant cell lines in the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins. However, the hybridomas segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising research and development activities for novel biologics.



Stable cell lines are widely used in a wide range application, including biologics production, drug screening, and gene functional studies. The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in all phases of drug development, and it has compelled many pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs) to put their clinical studies on hold. The new government policies, stay-at-home orders, social distancing norms, and widespread anxiety are among the prime challenges faced by researchers conducting the ongoing studies.



The growth of the cell line development market is attributed to factors such as increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer in the world, and mounting investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the risks associated with cell line contamination hinder the growth of this market.



Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Selexis SA (JSR Corporation), BioFactura, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., and WuXiAppTec Group are among the leading companies operating in the global cell line development market.



13. Cell Line Development Market- Key Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Selexis SA (JSR Corporation)

BioFactura, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Sartorius AG

Lonza

GENERAL ELECTRIC

LakePharma, Inc.

WuXi AppTec Group

