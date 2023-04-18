Global Cellular Health Screening Market Report 2023: Increasing Geriatric Population Propels Growth

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellular Health Screening Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Test Type (Single Test Panels v/s Multi Test Panels), By Sample (Blood, Saliva, Urine, Others), By Site of Collection, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cellular Health Screening Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Telomere Diagnostics, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Science Systems Corporation

Immundiagnostik AG

Repeat Diagnostics, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

Titanovo, Inc.

This can be ascribed to the growing sedentary lifestyle and an aging population, consequently resulting in diseases like diabetes and obesity.

Additionally, the growing adoption of telomere performance programs for maintaining a healthy life, such as maintaining a healthy weight with healthy eating, exercise regularly along with the growing importance of healthy life expectancy and the growing adoption of direct to customer approach, is expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population across the globe, which is susceptible to different kinds of diseases and obesity, is further expected to increase the demand for cellular health screening, thereby fuelling market growth through 2028. Besides, the growing number of cancer patients due to bad food habits across the globe, along with different chronic diseases, is increasing the demand for cellular health screening during the forecast period.

This year, an estimated 66,470 people (48,520 men and 17,950 women) will be diagnosed with head and neck cancer in the United States. Similarly, an increase in research and development projects for different pre-clinical studies can make new drugs or supplements enhance the demand for the cellular health screening market in the forecast period.



The growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving the Market's Growth.



Increasing adoption of telomere performance programs is expected to create lucrative growth for the global cellular health screening market during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for leading a healthy lifestyle has increased, which is further expected to drive market growth over the years. Around 46% of all diseases worldwide and 60% of the 56.5 million deaths in 2001 were due to chronic conditions. Different factors are responsible for changes in cellular aging, such as physical activity, sleep, and psychological disorders.

Also, excessive smoking and drinking habits can create different types of chronic diseases, which will further demand cellular health screening. The usage of telomere tests provides clinicians with insights into metabolic and genetic diseases with early diagnosis and timely personalized treatment plans for patients. However, growing awareness and research about cellular screening have led to a rise in the demand for kit tests, which is further expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed in the United States.



Increasing Geriatric Population Propelling the Market Growth



The increasing prevalence rate of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity, excessive alcohol consumption, tobacco use, low physical activity, high body mass index, and low intake of fruits and vegetables because of a growing population is further expected to create a lucrative growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population and its consequent growth are expected to raise the demand for cellular health screening, in turn propelling the growth of the market. In 2020, an estimated 1,806,590 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States, and 606,520 people died from the disease.

Report Scope:



In this report, global cellular health screening systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Cellular Health Screening Market, By Test Type:

Single Test Panels

Multi-Test Panels

Cellular Health Screening Market, By Sample:

Blood

Saliva

Urine

Others

Cellular Health Screening Market, By Site of Collection:

Home

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Cellular Health Screening Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

