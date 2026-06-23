Global Cellulose Fibers Announces CEO Transition

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cellulose Fibers ("GCF") today announced that Mike Doss has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective June 23, 2026. Clay Ellis will transition from the CEO role to Board Advisor and will support Mike and the GCF team through the company's next phase as a newly independent business.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the GCF team through an important chapter in the company's history," said Clay Ellis. "I am proud of the work this team has done to establish GCF as a standalone business and to continue serving customers with the safety, quality, and reliability they expect. I look forward to supporting Mike and the team as they build on that foundation, as Board Advisor, over the next several years."

"I am honored to join GCF and excited to partner with this talented team," said Mike Doss. "GCF's mill system provides the highest level of security of supply and quality to its global absorbent customers in the industry and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to build on that foundation through innovation and biomaterials expansion. My initial focus will be to listen, learn, and work with the team to drive long-term value creation and finalize the long-term plans for this new standalone business."

"GCF has an outstanding market position, an experienced workforce, and a strong manufacturing footprint," said Anne McEntee, Board Director at Global Cellulose Fibers. "This transition is about positioning the company for its next phase. We thank Clay for his leadership and look forward to partnering with Mike and the GCF leadership team to advance the Operating Agenda."

The leadership transition reflects GCF's progression as an independent company and the Board's focus on supporting continuity while advancing the Company's Operating Agenda to transform into a leading biomaterials business. GCF will continue to serve customers globally and operate with its current commitment to safety, quality, reliability, and customer partnership.

About Global Cellulose Fibers

Global Cellulose Fibers ("GCF") operates seven pulp mills and two converting facilities that produce fluff pulp, paper grade pulp, and specialty pulp products used in a wide range of consumer applications, including diapers and other hygiene products, as well as tissue, towel, and specialty paper applications. GCF generated annual revenue of approximately $2.5 billion in 2025 and employs approximately 3,300 people across eight countries.

SOURCE GCF