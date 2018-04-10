Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market 2018-2022 Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.69%

According to the report, the global market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5.69% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by growing healthcare awareness and increasing expenditure in healthcare sector.

On account of growing urbanization, there has been rising awareness regarding the benefits of periodic screening for cervical cancer. Additionally, growing female population in concurrence with medical infrastructural developments in emerging economies has been instrumental in boosting the demand for cervical cancer diagnostics. Amongst the type of cervical cancer diagnostic tests, cytology based screening solutions such as Pap and HPV, held the majority market share of more than 50%, by value, in the year 2016.

Moreover, HPV tests are gaining market share on account of advantageous characteristics such as reliable and accurate result, reasonable cost, longer time gap between tests, and so on. Among the regions, North America and Europe together represents the largest regional market for global cervical cancer diagnostics market, chiefly driven by high per capita expenditure on healthcare, as well as availability of advanced medical infrastructure.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of cervical cancer diagnostics market across the globe and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global cervical cancer diagnostics market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Cervical Cancer Outlook



5. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2016)

5.2. By Value (2012-2016)



6. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: An Analysis

6.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Type

6.1.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Type, 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.1.3. Global Pap Test Market, By Value (2012-2022)

6.1.4. Global HPV Test Market, By Value (2012-2022)

6.1.5. Global Colposcopy Market, By Value (2012-2022)

6.1.6. Global Cervical Biopsies Market, By Value (2012-2022)

6.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Age Group

6.2.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Age Group, 2016 (%)

6.2.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Age Group, 2022 (%)

6.2.3. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group (Below 35 years), By Value (2012-2022)

6.2.4. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group (35 years and above),

6.2.5. By Value (2012-2022)



7. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Region, 2016 (%)

7.1.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, By Region, 2022 (%)

7.2. North America Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: An Analysis

7.2.1. By Value (2012-2016)

7.2.2. By Value (2017-2022)

7.2.3. By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.2.4. By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.3. North America Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis (U.S and Canada)

7.3.1. U.S Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.3.2. U.S Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.3.3. U.S Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.3.4. Canada Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.3.5. Canada Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.3.6. Canada Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.4. Europe Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: An Analysis

7.4.1. By Value (2012-2016)

7.4.2. By Value (2017-2022)

7.4.3. By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.4.4. By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.5. Europe Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis (Germany and U.K)

7.5.1. Germany Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.5.2. Germany Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.5.3. Germany Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.5.4. U.K Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.5.5. U.K Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.5.6. U.K Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.6. APAC Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: An Analysis

7.6.1. By Value (2012-2016)

7.6.2. By Value (2017-2022)

7.6.3. By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.6.4. By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.7. APAC Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis (China and India)

7.7.1. China Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.7.2. China Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.7.3. China Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.7.4. India Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.7.5. India Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.7.6. India Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.8. ROW Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: An Analysis

7.8.1. By Value (2012-2016)

7.8.2. By Value (2017-2022)

7.8.3. By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.8.4. By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.9. ROW Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market: Country Analysis (Brazil and Mexico)

7.9.1. Brazil Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.9.2. Brazil Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.9.3. Brazil Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)

7.9.4. Mexico Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Value (2012-2022)

7.9.5. Mexico Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Type, By Value (2012-2022)

7.9.6. Mexico Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Age Group, By Value (2012-2022)



8. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

8.1. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Drivers

8.2. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Restraints



9. Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Share Analysis of Key Industry Players

14.2. Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players

14.3. Recent Product Approvals of Key Industry Players



15. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Hologic

16.2. Abott Laboratories

16.3. Roche

16.4. Guided Therapeutics

16.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.6. Qiagen

16.7. Quest Diagnostics

16.8. Arbor Vita Corporation



