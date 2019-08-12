Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 - Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan
DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives in Metric Tons.
The market for Chitin is analyzed by the following Derivatives:
- Glucosamine
- Chitosan
- Others
The market for Chitosan is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:
- Water Treatment
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare/Medical
- Agrochemicals
- Biotechnology
- Others
The report profiles 50 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway)
- G.T.C. Bio Corporation (China)
- Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH (Germany)
- Kitozyme (Belgium)
- Kunpoong Bio Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
- KYTOSAN USA, LLC (US)
- Meron Biopolymers (India)
- Primex Ehf (Iceland)
- Zhejiang Candorly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Shinfuda Marine Biotechnology Corp. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Chitin and Chitosan
Versatile Biomaterials
Current & Future Analysis
Biopolymers Vs. Fossil Fuels
Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan
Bacteriostatic Property
An Application Area for Chitosans Gathering Significant Interest
Regulatory Concerns
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite Growing Competition
Glucosamine Sourced from Plants
An Expanding Market
Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders Support Demand for Glucosamine
Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth
Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol Control
Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand
Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences
Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for Market Growth
Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan
Opportunities in Store
Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings
Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth
Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target Cancer Stem Cells
Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia
Tissue Engineering
An Emerging Area of Significance
Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds
In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents
Aiding Bone Formation
Chitosan as an Analgesic
Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase
Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction
Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin
Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention
Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia
Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems
Chitin and Chitosan from FLS
Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis
Modifications to Chitosan
Key to their Expanding Use in Drug Delivery Research
Drug Delivery Applications
A Growing Area of Focus
Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral Drug Delivery Application
Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application
Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery
Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion
Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery
Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials
Research Underway to Understand Chitosan's Potential to Augment Immune Response to Vaccinations
Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications
Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance
Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward Off Malaria
Agriculture and Food Industry
Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal
Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields
Plant Nutrition and Chitin: Evolving Role
Chitosan as an Antitranspirant?
Chitin for Plant Nutrition
Brighter Prospects in Seed Treatment
Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market
Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future
Abiotic Stress & Chitin
Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles
A Potential New Application of Chitosan
Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway
The Nano3Bio Initiative
Heralding the Move towards Eco- Friendly Chitosan Production
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biopolymers
An Introduction
Applications of Biopolymers
Degradation: No more a Problem with Biopolymers
Synthesis of Biopolymers
Forms of Biopolymers
Starch and Glucose
Linear Biopolymers
Chitin and Chitosan: Most Common Form of Natural Biopolymers
Chitin
Biochemical Similarities between Chitin and Cellulose
Chitosan
Evolution of Chitin and Chitosan
Chitin and Chitosan: Chemical Structure
Chitin
Chitosan
Physical Forms of Chitosan and its Applications
Production Process
Properties of Chitin and Chitosan
Chitin
Chitosan
Sources of Extraction
Chitin
One of the Nature's Most Common Organic Compound
Chitin Extraction
From Shells
Industrial Manufacturing Process
4. END-USE APPLICATIONS: A BROAD SPECTRUM
General Applications
Areas of Growth
Glucosamine
A Major Derivative of Chitin
Uses of Glucosamine
Production Process
Glucosamine Combats Arthritis?
Glucosamine for Back Pain
Water Treatment
Chitin in Water Treatment
Chitosan in Water Treatment
Chitosan and Chitin in Textiles Industry
Cosmetics and Toiletries
Substitute to Chemical Formulations
Moisturizing Agent
In Hair Care Products
Chitosan in Cosmetics and Toiletries
Food & Beverages
In Retention of Flavor
As an Anti-Cholesterol Agent
Chitin as a Fat Substitute to Olestra'
As a Food Preservative
As a Fat Trapper
Cleansing Digestive Tract
Reducing High Blood Pressure
Agrochemicals
Use of Chitin in Non-Field Horticulture and Agriculture
Health Care/Medical
In Treating Diseases
In Wound Dressing
In Treatment of Burns
As Surgical Sutures
In Pharmaceuticals
Miscellaneous Applications
In Affinity Chromatography and as an Adsorbent
In Enhancing Foaming Properties of Proteins
In Paper Formation
Other Industries Using Chitin
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FMC Sells Health and Nutrition Business to DuPont
Plater Bio Commences Manufacture of Fungal Chitosan
Protix Raises Funding for Expansion of Insect Farming Business
TSI Group Launches GlucosaGreen DF Glucosamine Ingredients
Tidal Vision Rolls Out Alaska Crab Shell-based Products
Marealis Teams up with Fisheries R&D Enterprise Nofima for Branded Chitosan Ingredient, Systolite
Dober to Acquire Haloklear Product Line from HaloSource
Synolyne Pharma Bags Patents for its Chitosan-Based Microbeads
KitoZyme Introduces a Novel Approach to Extract Chitosan from Vegetable Source
Medtronic Introduces NovaShield, Chitosan, a Based Nasal Packing
TriStar Receives New Patent for Chitosan Technology
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 50 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 51)
- The United States (8)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (11)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (27)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
