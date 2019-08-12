Global Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 - Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives in Metric Tons.



The market for Chitin is analyzed by the following Derivatives:



Glucosamine

Chitosan

Others

The market for Chitosan is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:



Water Treatment

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Food & Beverages

Healthcare/Medical

Agrochemicals

Biotechnology

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Chitin and Chitosan

Versatile Biomaterials

Current & Future Analysis

Biopolymers Vs. Fossil Fuels

Factors Determining Long-Term Viability of Chitin & Chitosan

Bacteriostatic Property

An Application Area for Chitosans Gathering Significant Interest

Regulatory Concerns



2. MARKET DYNAMICS

Glucosamine Sustains Lead in Dietary Supplements Despite Growing Competition

Glucosamine Sourced from Plants

An Expanding Market

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders Support Demand for Glucosamine

Nutraceuticals Continue to Drive Growth

Chitosan Draws Attention in Weight Management and Cholesterol Control

Water Treatment Applications to Drive Demand

Growing Use of Chitosan in Bioanalytical Sciences

Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Products Augurs Well for Market Growth

Medical Applications of Chitin and Chitosan

Opportunities in Store

Medical Textiles & Biological Dressings

Potential Applications in Medicine to Drive Growth

Chitosan coated, Chemotherapy Packed Nanoparticles to Target Cancer Stem Cells

Treatment of Tumors and Leukemia

Tissue Engineering

An Emerging Area of Significance

Potential Substitutes in Acute Burn Wounds

In Preparation of Anti-inflammatory Agents

Aiding Bone Formation

Chitosan as an Analgesic

Prevention of Collagen Digestion by Collagenase

Minimizing Adhesion Formation and Epicardial Reaction

Chitosan for Intestinal Delivery of Nitrofurantoin

Efficacy of Chitosan Post-Treatment in Calcification Prevention

Treatment of Hypoinsulinaemia

Effect of Chitosan DAC in Treating Chronic Renal Problems

Chitin and Chitosan from FLS

Controlled Release of Endothelial Cell Growth Factor from Chitosan Albumin Micro Spheres for Localized Angiogenesis

Modifications to Chitosan

Key to their Expanding Use in Drug Delivery Research

Drug Delivery Applications

A Growing Area of Focus

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Oral Drug Delivery Application

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Application

Chitosan-based Nanoparticles Gain Significant Interest in Mucosal Route of Drug Delivery

Select Studies and Findings on Chitosan Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery Application Specific to Enhancement of Mucoadhesion

Inherent Challenges to Marketability of Chitosan in Drug Delivery

Chitosan-Based Vaccines Hit Human Clinical Trials

Research Underway to Understand Chitosan's Potential to Augment Immune Response to Vaccinations

Issues Marr Chitosan in Antimicrobial Applications

Wound Dressing laced with Chitosan to Potentially Mitigate Issue of Antimicrobial Resistance

Chitin Based Silver-Nanoparticles Demonstrate Potential to Ward Off Malaria

Agriculture and Food Industry

Use of Chitin & Chitosan in Crop Protection Provide Viable Solution for Seafood Waste Disposal

Attention Grows in Application for Improving Crop Yields

Plant Nutrition and Chitin: Evolving Role

Chitosan as an Antitranspirant?

Chitin for Plant Nutrition

Brighter Prospects in Seed Treatment

Renewable Chemicals: A Potential Market

Combating Biotic Stress: A Promising Future

Abiotic Stress & Chitin

Infection and Odor-Fighting Textiles

A Potential New Application of Chitosan

Insect Chitin Gains Attention; Project ChitoTex Underway

The Nano3Bio Initiative

Heralding the Move towards Eco- Friendly Chitosan Production



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biopolymers

An Introduction

Applications of Biopolymers

Degradation: No more a Problem with Biopolymers

Synthesis of Biopolymers

Forms of Biopolymers

Starch and Glucose

Linear Biopolymers

Chitin and Chitosan: Most Common Form of Natural Biopolymers

Chitin

Biochemical Similarities between Chitin and Cellulose

Chitosan

Evolution of Chitin and Chitosan

Chitin and Chitosan: Chemical Structure

Chitin

Chitosan

Physical Forms of Chitosan and its Applications

Production Process

Properties of Chitin and Chitosan

Chitin

Chitosan

Sources of Extraction

Chitin

One of the Nature's Most Common Organic Compound

Chitin Extraction

From Shells

Industrial Manufacturing Process



4. END-USE APPLICATIONS: A BROAD SPECTRUM

General Applications

Areas of Growth

Glucosamine

A Major Derivative of Chitin

Uses of Glucosamine

Production Process

Glucosamine Combats Arthritis?

Glucosamine for Back Pain

Water Treatment

Chitin in Water Treatment

Chitosan in Water Treatment

Chitosan and Chitin in Textiles Industry

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Substitute to Chemical Formulations

Moisturizing Agent

In Hair Care Products

Chitosan in Cosmetics and Toiletries

Food & Beverages

In Retention of Flavor

As an Anti-Cholesterol Agent

Chitin as a Fat Substitute to Olestra'

As a Food Preservative

As a Fat Trapper

Cleansing Digestive Tract

Reducing High Blood Pressure

Agrochemicals

Use of Chitin in Non-Field Horticulture and Agriculture

Health Care/Medical

In Treating Diseases

In Wound Dressing

In Treatment of Burns

As Surgical Sutures

In Pharmaceuticals

Miscellaneous Applications

In Affinity Chromatography and as an Adsorbent

In Enhancing Foaming Properties of Proteins

In Paper Formation

Other Industries Using Chitin



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FMC Sells Health and Nutrition Business to DuPont

Plater Bio Commences Manufacture of Fungal Chitosan

Protix Raises Funding for Expansion of Insect Farming Business

TSI Group Launches GlucosaGreen DF Glucosamine Ingredients

Tidal Vision Rolls Out Alaska Crab Shell-based Products

Marealis Teams up with Fisheries R&D Enterprise Nofima for Branded Chitosan Ingredient, Systolite

Dober to Acquire Haloklear Product Line from HaloSource

Synolyne Pharma Bags Patents for its Chitosan-Based Microbeads

KitoZyme Introduces a Novel Approach to Extract Chitosan from Vegetable Source

Medtronic Introduces NovaShield, Chitosan, a Based Nasal Packing

TriStar Receives New Patent for Chitosan Technology



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



