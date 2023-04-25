Global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene Market Report 2023: Increasing Use in Construction Bodes Well for Sector

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

Factors like the increasing use of Chlorosulfonated Ethylene in the construction industry due to its properties like weather ability, UV stability, and adhesion capability making them the ideal product for liners, roofing membranes, and cover of portable water reservoirs is expected to drive the Global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene Market.

Further, the use of Chlorosulfonated ethylene for the making of hoses, high-temperature timing belts, tubing, and power steering in the automotive industry since they are resistant to ozone, flame, oil, heat, and nonpolar chemical is projected to drive the Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market.

Furthermore, the use of Chlorosulfonated Ethylene as a jacketing and insulation material in the wire and cable industry due to its coating, adhesion, and chemical resistance property is expected to drive the global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market.

However, factors like the side effects of Chlorosulfonated Ethylene, such as when it burns releases toxic fume, volatile prices of petroleum derivatives, difficulty in procuring raw materials, and fluctuating raw material prices, are expected to hinder the future market growth.



Chlorosulfonated Ethylene is used as an industrial product such as shock absorbers, sleeves, lining for chemical processing equipment, hose, rolls, diaphragms, seals, gaskets, grommets, and as sealing, expansion joints, electrical insulation, fire insulation in the construction industry, rubber coating shoe soles, flexible tubes, coatings and adhesives in wire and cable industry, also used in the manufacturing of tires and rigid inflatable boats used by the coast guards.



The Automotive industry is the prime consumer of Chlorosulfonated Ethylene and is projected to drive the global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market. The segment is driven by the use of chlorosulfonated Ethylene for modern tires in automobiles due to its characteristics such as slow weathering, dielectric qualities, flame resistance, low moisture absorption, and abrasion resistance. Thus, the increasing demand for tires is all set to propel the global chlorosulfonated ethylene market.

Further, the use of chlorosulfonated Ethylene in the manufacturing of high-temperature timing belts, power steering, hoses, and tubing for vehicles is bound to raise the global chlorosulfonated ethylene market. Furthermore, owing to its properties, such as high resistance to ultraviolet rays, chemicals, and waterproof ability, chlorosulfonated Ethylene is widely used in the manufacturing of inflatable boats and kayaks. Therefore, all these factors have contributed to increasing the need for an efficient elastomer, driving the Global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene Market.



Some of the market's key players are 3M Company, Tosoh, Jilin Petrochemical, Lianyungang JTD rubber material Co., Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry, among others.



The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the leader in the production and the subsequent consumption of Chlorosulfonated Ethylene, with most of the consumption in countries like China and India. With the rising population, industrialization, economic growth, increased disposable income, the demand for heavy commercial vehicles in the automotive industry is rising.

The highest demand for high-performance tires due to labeling regulations is generated from the countries like China, India, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia. Thus, the need for chlorosulfonated Ethylene is rapidly rising in the region.

Further, with the increase in urbanization and government spending on the infrastructure in the region like India, China, Japan, and Brazil, the construction and renovation activities are increasing rapidly, leading to significant growth in the market is expected to drive the global Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market.

Furthermore, with the change in lifestyle and standard of living, the demand for footwear and household appliances is increasing. Factors like these have made Asia-Pacific a lucrative region for growth in the Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market.

Factors like these have made Asia-Pacific an essential region for growth in the Chlorosulfonated Ethylene market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis



4. Industry Analysis



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market

8.2 M-A, JV, and Agreements

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.4 Strategies of Key Players



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tosoh

Jilin Petrochemical

Lianyungang JTD rubber material

Jiangxi Hongrun Chemical industry

Hejian Lixing Special Rubber

Armacell

BASF SE

Dickson PTL

Dupont

CRAY VALLEY

DIC

SARTOMER

3M Company

Company LANXESS

