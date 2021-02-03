Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Report 2020: Market was Valued at USD 4,774.56 Million in 2019 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - Analysis By Simulator Type, By Aircraft Type, By Region, and By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market was valued at USD 4,774.56 Million in the year 2019.



Burgeoning demand for Training devices and simulators arising from training institutes and airlines supported by growing old age pilot population and companies majorly investing in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to training institutes with various leading airlines investing in expanding their aircrafts fleet, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Under the Simulator Type segment, Full Flight Simulators (FFS) are anticipated to witness the largest market share, followed by Flight Training Devices, and Fixed Base Simulators. This is because of growing availability of full flight simulators by leading manufacturers including CAE Inc., L3 Technologies, FRASCA Flight Simulators among others clubbed with manufacturers collaborating with training institutes and airlines to better understand and meet their custom requirements with growing passenger air traffic. These factors will be pushing growth in the market for Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation during the coming years.



Fixed Wing, followed by Rotary Wing Aircraft, attained substantial market share under Aircraft Type segment, chiefly on the back of ever growing fleet of fixed wing aircrafts with various leading manufacturers offering training devices and simulators for different fixed wing aircrafts. Also, escalating investment in adoption of advanced technology by companies to meet the specific requirements of training institutes and airlines backed with enhanced focus on passengers' safety and growing incidence of air accidents has been forecasted to supplement market growth in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies investing in expanding product portfolio to offer various types of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation to users and incorporating advanced technology of production and meeting requirements of their clients.



Key Target Audience

Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Manufacturers

Airline Companies

Flight Training Institutes

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Segmentation: An Analysis (2015-2025)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: By Simulator Type

5.1.1 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Flight Training Devices (FTD) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Fixed Base Simulator - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market : By Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Rotary Wing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Fixed Wing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market : By Region



7. North America Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Simulator Type (Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Flight Training Devices (FTD), Fixed Base Simulator and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing, and Fixed Wing)

7.5 North America Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market : By Country

7.8 United States Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.9 United States Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Segmentation - By Simulator Type, and By Aircraft Type (2015-2025)



8. Europe Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)



10. Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - By Simulator Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - By Aircraft Type, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - By Region, 2025



12. Regulatory Compliance and Standards



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers During COVID19

13.2 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 L3Harris Technologies

14.2 Collins Aerospace

14.3 CAE Inc.

14.4 Boeing

14.5 Thales Group



