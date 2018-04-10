NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Classroom Wearables Technology



Classroom wearables (also called wearable gadgets in the classroom) is a category of devices that can be worn by an individual in a classroom and which aid in creating an immersive learning environment. These devices have applications in education and training; they help in tracking students' progress and also provide a new way for learners to interact with data, environment, and one another.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03859335



Technavio's analysts forecast the global classroom wearables technology market to grow at a CAGR of 41.10% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global classroom wearables technology market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Classroom Wearables Technology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Apple

• Alphabet

• Garmin

• Microsoft

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony Corporation



Market driver

• Rise in IT funding in education sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High initial costs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Integration of advanced visual technologies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03859335



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-classroom-wearables-technology-market-2018-2022-300627487.html