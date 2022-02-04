Global Cloud Robotics Market (2020 to 2030) - by Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Model, Application, and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Robotics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud robotics market will reach $40.29 billion by 2030, growing by 26.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by proliferation of the cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies, the cost-effectiveness and enhanced process efficiency of cloud robotics, and the increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cloud robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cloud robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Model, Application, and Region.



For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Business Model, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Hardware

3.2.1 Robot Devices

3.2.2 Robot Components

3.3 Software

3.3.1 Robotics Application Software

3.3.2 Software for Integrated Virtual Robots

3.3.3 Software for Cloud Data Storage and Analytics

3.4 Services

3.4.1 Deployment and Integration

3.4.2 Connectivity Management

3.4.3 Strategic Consulting

3.4.4 Training and Support



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Robot Type

4.1 Market Overview by Robot Type

4.2 Stationary Robots

4.2.1 Cartesian/Gantry Robots

4.2.2 Cylindrical Robots

4.2.3 Spherical Robots

4.2.4 SCARA Robots

4.2.5 Articulated Robots

4.2.6 Parallel Robots

4.2.7 Other Stationary Robots

4.3 Wheeled Robots

4.3.1 Single Wheel Robots

4.3.2 Two Wheeled Robots

4.3.3 Three Wheeled Robots

4.3.4 Four Wheeled Robots

4.3.5 Six Wheeled Robots

4.3.6 Tracked Robots

4.4 Legged Robots

4.4.1 One Leg Robots

4.4.2 Bipedal/Humanoid Robots

4.4.3 Tripedal Robots

4.4.4 Quadrupedal Robots

4.4.5 Hexapod Robots

4.4.6 Many Legs Robots

4.5 Flying Robots

4.6 Swimming Robots

4.7 Robotic Balls

4.8 Swarm Robots

4.9 Modular Robots

4.10 Micro Robots

4.11 Nano Robots

4.12 Soft/Elastic Robots

4.13 Snake Robots

4.14 Crawler Robots

4.15 Hybrid Robots

4.16 Other Robot Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Implementation Module

5.1 Market Overview by Implementation Module

5.2 Peer-based Cloud Robotics

5.3 Proxy-based Cloud Robotics

5.4 Clone-based Cloud Robotics



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Connectivity Technology

6.2 Cellular

6.2.1 3G

6.2.2 4G

6.2.3 5G

6.3 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

6.4 WiFi/WiMAX

6.5 Radio Frequency (RF)

6.6 Infrared



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.4 Hybrid Cloud



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Business Model

8.1 Market Overview by Business Model

8.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

8.3 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

8.4 Software as a Service (SaaS)



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

9.1 Market Overview by Application

9.2 Industrial Use

9.2.1 Manufacturing

9.2.2 Automotive

9.2.3 Transportation & Logistics

9.2.4 Other Industrial Sectors

9.3 Commercial & Professional Use

9.3.1 Healthcare and Medical

9.3.2 Agriculture

9.3.3 Retail and Consumer Service

9.3.4 Travel and Tourism

9.3.5 Home and Construction

9.3.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3.7 Other Commercial Sectors

9.4 Personal & Consumer Use

9.4.1 Entertainment

9.4.2 Education

9.4.3 Personal Healthcare

9.4.4 Home Appliances

9.4.5 Cleaning

9.4.6 Other Personal Sectors

9.5 Government and Military Use

9.5.1 National Defense

9.5.2 Homeland Security

9.5.3 Space Management



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

10.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

10.2.1 Overview of North America Market

10.2.2 U.S.

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Mexico

10.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

10.3.1 Overview of European Market

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Russia

10.3.8 Rest of European Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 India

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

10.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America Market

10.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 Other National Markets



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles

ABB Group

CloudMinds

FANUC Corporation

Google Inc.

HotBlack Robotics Srl

IBM Corporation

iRobot Corp.

KUKA AG

Matrix Industrial Automation

Microsoft Corporation

Ortelio Ltd

Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

Tend.ai

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

