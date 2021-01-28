Global Coatings Resins Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coatings Resins Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global coatings resins market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global coatings resins market to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on coatings resins market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on the coatings resins market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global coatings resins market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global coatings resins market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segments Covered

The global coatings resins market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, and application.



What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the coatings resins market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the coatings resins market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global coatings resins market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand, and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Coatings Resins Market Highlights

2.2. Coatings Resins Market Projection

2.3. Coatings Resins Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Coatings Resins Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Coatings Resins Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Resin Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Coatings Resins Market



4. Coatings Resins Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type

5.1. Acrylic

5.2. Alkyd

5.3. Epoxy

5.4. Polyurethane

5.5. Vinyl

5.6. Others



6. Global Coatings Resins Market by Technology

6.1. Waterborne Coatings

6.2. Solvent-borne Coatings

6.3. Powder Coatings

6.4. Others



7. Global Coatings Resins Market by Application

7.1. Architectural

7.2. Industrial

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Packaging

7.5. Others



8. Global Coatings Resins Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type

8.1.2. North America Coatings Resins Market by Technology

8.1.3. North America Coatings Resins Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Coatings Resins Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type

8.2.2. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Technology

8.2.3. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Coatings Resins Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Technology

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Coatings Resins Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Resin Type

8.4.2. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Technology

8.4.3. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Coatings Resins Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Coatings Resins Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Arkema SA

9.2.2. Covestro AG

9.2.3. BASF SE

9.2.4. Bayer AG

9.2.5. Dow Chemical Company

9.2.6. Evonik Industries AG

9.2.7. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

9.2.8. Sherwin-Williams Co

9.2.9. PCCR USA Inc.

9.2.10. Polynt-Reichhold Group



