Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Outlook 2021: A $4.26 Billion Market by 2021, a $12.14 Billion Market by 2025

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cognitive assessment and training market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The cognitive assessment and training market section of the report gives context. It compares the cognitive assessment and training market with other segments of the cognitive assessment and training market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cognitive assessment and training indicators comparison.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to grow from $3.13 billion in 2020 to $4.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.01%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for enhanced brain fitness and adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. The market is expected to reach $12.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 29.97%.



North America was the largest region in the global cognitive assessment and training market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the cognitive assessment and training market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Companies Mentioned

Cambridge Cognition

Cogstate

Pearson

CogniFit

Lumosity

Posit Science Corp.

Bracket Global

Neurocog Trials Inc.

Total Brain

Medavante Inc.

Signant Health

ProPhase LLC

CNS Vital Signs

LearningRX

Listen and Learn Centre

Philips

MedAvante-ProPhase

VeraSci

Oxford Learning

MeritTrac

Berke

Neurotrack

GL Assessment

Savonix

Winterlight Labs

Aural Analytics

Unmind

Altoida Inc.



