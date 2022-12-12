Global Commercial Aircraft Nacelle Growth Opportunities: Sector Set to Grow by 8.1% Annually Through 2032

Dec 12, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Nacelle Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's analysis of the global market for commercial aircraft nacelle provides an 11-year forecast from 2021 to 2032. The total market was worth $2.90 billion in 2021 and, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, should see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% until 2032.
The segments are linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket. Linefit accounted for the highest market share, and it is driven by new aircraft delivery. Demand for retrofit and aftermarket comes from aircraft fleet in service. Safran is the market leader, followed by Collins Aerospace and Spirit AeroSystems. Safran and Collins Aerospace work closely with the aircraft engine OEMs, such as GE Aviation, and Pratt and Whitney, respectively. Spirit AeroSystems provides nacelle to the Boeing commercial aircraft platform.
Demand for narrowbody is the highest. APAC-based airlines generate the highest demand for new aircraft. The demand for air travel is high in China and India. To cater to the growing demand for domestic air travel; both countries' airlines have ordered narrowbody aircraft, which will increase linefit growth opportunities for nacelle suppliers.
Due to weak demand, A380 made its last aircraft delivery in 2021, and the 747 will make its last delivery in 2022. De Havilland Canada halted the production of Dash 8, and Mitsubishi halted its SpaceJet program, which will reduce linefit growth opportunities. The United States and Europe are restructuring their aircraft fleets by replacing older aircraft with more efficient ones; this will help airlines save on fuel and maintenance costs. But for the nacelle supplier, it would mean fewer aftermarket opportunities. The Russo-Ukrainian War also dampened sales of Russian aircraft platform because of stringent sanctions posed by the western world.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is the size and state of the global commercial aircraft nacelle market? What impact has COVID-19 had on the market?
- What are the market drivers and restraints?
- Who are the key vendors in the market and how well are they positioned in the competitive landscape?
- What are the major growth opportunity areas for commercial aircraft nacelle suppliers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aviation Nacelle Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Commercial Aircraft Nacelle Scope of Analysis
- Linefit Value Chain
- Retrofit and Aftermarket Value Chain
- Segmentation
- Key Vendors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Regional Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Linefit
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Retrofit
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aftermarket
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Lightweight Nacelle for Narrowbody Aircraft
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Low-cost Manufacturing Facilities in India
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Collaboration with All-electric Aircraft Manufacturers
7 Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- About the Publisher
- List of Exhibits
- Legal Disclaimer
