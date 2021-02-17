Global Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Composites Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Carbon, Glass), by Resin (Thermosetting, Thermoplastics), by Manufacturing Process, by End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global composites market size is expected to reach USD 160.54 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.



The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries such as wind energy, automotive & transportation, and aerospace and defense.



Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and ascending demand for wind energy are factors expected to boost market growth. High product demand from the automotive industry is also projected to drive market expansion. Increasing fuel prices have prompted the want for fuel-efficient vehicles. This factor is projected to positively influence growth.



Ascending demand for customized components in automotive, aircraft, and sports industries have urged the market participants to integrate their portfolio with downstream production technologies. SGL Group formed a joint venture with Kumpers GmbH & Co. KG for utilizing advanced automated processing technologies to develop braided carbon fiber.



The market is moving toward fragmentation on account of the presence of a large number of global and regional players. Major players have a strong distribution network and product brands in the global market. The ongoing R&D activities present some growth and expansion opportunities to market players.



Composites Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, carbon fiber segment is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period owing to their increasing adoption of carbon fiber composites in marine and wind energy applications

The thermosetting segment dominated the market and accounted for 72% of the total demand in 2019 owing to ascending demand for composite materials in transportation and aerospace & defense applications

The demand for composites in automotive and transportation segment accounted for a revenue share of 21.1% of the overall market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for a lightweight and durable material

Asia Pacific was the largest regional composites market in 2019, accounting for a revenue share of 44.7% on account of significant growth of end-use sectors including automotive, construction, aerospace, and electrical and electronics in the region

was the largest regional composites market in 2019, accounting for a revenue share of 44.7% on account of significant growth of end-use sectors including automotive, construction, aerospace, and electrical and electronics in the region Companies such as Toray Industries, Owens Corning, and Teijin Ltd. are integrated across the value chain of composites in production and distribution activities and have also diversified their product offerings

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Major Raw Material Trends Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Framework

3.5. Composites Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Composites Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Composites Market



Chapter 5. Composites Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Composites Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Carbon Fiber Composites

5.3. Glass Fiber Composites

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Composites Market: Resin Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Composites Market: Resin Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Thermosetting Composites

6.3. Thermoplastic Composites

6.4. Others



Chapter 7. Composites Market: Manufacturing Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Composites Market: Manufacturing Process Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Layup Process

7.3. Filament Winding Process

7.4. Injection Molding Process

7.5. Pultrusion Process

7.6. Compression Molding Process

7.7. Resin Transfer Molding Process

7.8. Others



Chapter 8. Composites Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Composites Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.2. Automotive & Transportation

8.3. Electrical & Electronics

8.4. Wind Energy

8.5. Construction & Infrastructure

8.6. Pipes & Tanks

8.7. Marine

8.8. Others



Chapter 9. Composites Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

9.2. Composites Market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Its Impact on the Market

10.2. Participant Categorization

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.4. Company Market Position Analysis

10.5. List Of Key Emerging Companies And Their Geographical Presence



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc

Owens Corning

PPG Industries, Inc

Huntsman Corporation LLC

SGL Group

Hexcel Corporation

DuPont

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Weyerhaeuser Company

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Cytec Industries (Solvay. S.A.)

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

