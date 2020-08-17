Global Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) Market 2020-2025: Market Dynamics, Value Chain, Technologies, Case Studies, Major Players
Aug 17, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concentrating Solar Power Market by Technology (Power Towers, Concentrating Systems, Stirling Dish), Operation (Stand-Alone, Storage), Capacity (Less than 50MW, 50-99MW, 100MW & Above), End-User (Utilities, EOR & Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global concentrating solar power market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025.
The environmental concerns over carbon emissions and efforts to reduce air pollution, policy support from governments to enable the adoption of renewable technologies, and the integrability of CSP systems with thermal storage systems are the key factors driving the concentrating solar power market.
The Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific are expected to be the largest markets for concentrating solar power during the forecasted year. The higher cost of generation compared to other renewable technologies are key pain points for concentrating solar power that can restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The key players in the concentrating solar power market include Abengoa (Spain), BrightSource Energy (US), ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), Aalborg CSP (Denmark), and SolarReserve (US) and other players such as TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH (Germany), Alsolen (Morocco), Cobra Energia (Spain), Torresol Energy (Spain), Acciona Energy (Spain), eSolar (US), and Enel Green Power (Italy).
The solar power towers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the concentrating solar power market, by technology, during the forecast period.
The solar power towers segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the concentrating solar power market, by technology, from 2020 to 2025. The solar power tower segment is getting a boost due to the higher temperatures that can allow higher efficiency of the steam cycle and decrease water consumption for cooling the condenser. The higher temperature uses thermal energy storage for achieving schedulable power generation. Thus, increasing the adoption of solar power towers due to a reduction in cost or allowing greater storage for the same price is expected to drive the solar power tower segment at the highest pace during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for concentrating solar power.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate, from 2020 to 2025, followed by the Middle East & Africa and North America. The region consists of major CSP installations in countries such as China, Australia, and India. China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. This is mainly due to the increasing investment in CSP for stabilizing the power grid is driving this country. In addition, the region focuses on the need to generate continuous renewable electricity to support growing economic activities that will drive the concentrating solar power market in the Asia Pacific region.
Study Coverage
The report provides a complete view of the concentrating solar power market across the power industry and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as technology, operation type, capacity, end-user, and region. Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The market has been segmented based on technology, operation type, capacity, end-user, and region, with a focus on industry analysis (industry trends). The market ranking analysis of the top players, supply chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and evaluate the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the concentrating solar power market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Scenario Analysis
3.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
3.1.2 Realistic Scenario
3.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Concentrating Solar Power Market
4.2 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Region
4.3 Asia Pacific Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End User & Country
4.4 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Operation Type
4.5 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Capacity
4.6 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End User
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over Carbon Emissions and Efforts to Reduce Air Pollution
5.2.1.2 Policy Support from Government to Enable Adoption of Renewable Technologies
5.2.1.3 Effective Integration of CSP Systems with Thermal Storage Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Generation Compared to Other Renewable Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of CSP in Hybrid Power Plants
5.2.3.2 Use of CSP in Desalination and Enhanced Oil Recovery Processes
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Technical Complexities of CSP Plant
5.2.4.2 Solar PV is Cheaper Than CSP
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Project Development
5.3.2 Material
5.3.3 Components
5.3.4 Plant Engineering & Construction
5.3.5 Operation
5.3.6 Distribution
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.4.1 Temperature and Efficiency Limitation
5.4.2 NREL Sunshot Initiative
5.4.3 Micro-CSP
5.5 Case Study Analysis
5.5.1 Crescent Dunes Uses Solar Power Tower CSP for Utilities
5.5.2 Supcon Delingha 50Mw Molten Salt Tower CSP Uses Solar Power Tower CSP for Utilities
6 Impact of COVID-19 on Concentrating Solar Power Market, Scenario Analysis, by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on GDP
6.1.2 Scenario Analysis of Global Power Sector
6.1.3 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.4 Realistic Scenario
6.1.5 Pessimistic Scenario
7 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solar Power Towers
7.3 Linear Concentrating Systems
7.4 Stirling Dish Technology
8 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Operation Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Stand-Alone Systems
8.3 with Storage
9 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Less Than 50 Mw
9.3 50 Mw to 99 Mw
9.4 100 Mw and Above
10 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Utilities
10.3 Eor
10.4 Others
11 Concentrating Solar Power Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 South America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Asia Pacific
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
12.2.1 Star
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.2.4 Other Players
12.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 6 Players
12.5 Competitive Scenario
12.5.1 Contracts & Agreements
12.5.2 Partnerships & Collaborations
12.5.3 Investments & Expansions
12.5.4 Product Launches
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Enel Green Power
13.2 General Electric
13.3 Abengoa
13.4 Brightsource Energy
13.5 Acwa Power
13.6 Glasspoint Solar
13.7 Esolar
13.8 Solarreserve
13.9 Aalborg CSP
13.10 TSK Flagsol Engineering GmbH
13.11 Alsolen
13.12 Archimede Solar Energy
13.13 Acciona Energy
13.14 Cobra Energia
13.15 Frenell GmbH
13.16 Soltigua
13.17 Atlantica Yield
13.18 Chiyoda Corporation
13.19 Solastor
13.20 Torresol Energy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ifc05
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets