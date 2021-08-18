Global Containerboard Market | Over 40 mn MT growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
The containerboard market size is expected to increase by 40.27 million MT during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The containerboard market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming e-commerce market.
The containerboard market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing rate of urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the containerboard market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The containerboard market covers the following areas:
Containerboard Market Sizing
Containerboard Market Forecast
Containerboard Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- DS Smith Plc
- International Paper Co.
- Mondi Group
- Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Recycled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Virgin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BillerudKorsnas AB
- DS Smith Plc
- International Paper Co.
- Mondi Group
- Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
