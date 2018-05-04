Global Continuous Testing Market to Reach $2.41 Billion by 2023 - Driven by the Growing Need for Continuous and Timely Delivery of Software

The continuous testing market is expected to grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2018 to USD 2.41 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to the growing need for continuous and timely delivery of software.

In addition to this, organizations across various industry verticals are looking forward to digital transformation for enhancing their business operations and DevOps going mainstream are the factors that are driving the growth of market. Moreover, enterprises consider continuous testing important, as they help them minimize their business risks associated with their software assets.

The rapidly changing competitive scenarios has encouraged enterprises to adopt continuous testing to facilitate continuous delivery by continual improvement through feedback from business stakeholders, and by proper validation of processes and transactions. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) companies deal with critical credit management, collection management, and fraud detection management in its day to day financial operations. BFSI organizations are looking forward to provide customer friendly digital solutions and software platforms, so that they can serve their customers in a better way. The BFSI industry has been a major contributor, in terms of the revenue generated, in the continuous testing market.

The adoption of smart devices, IoT, cloud, and mobile technologies has transformed organizations across various industry verticals. With the help of these technologies, organizations streamline their business flows and operations. Hence, based on the specific nature of their requirements, organizations are customizing their mobile technology solutions. The rapid adoption of the mobile technology and the proliferation of smartphone users have increased the demand for mobile-based software and applications. Many mobile technology vendors help enterprises test their technology platforms that assist them in meeting their business goals. These platforms also help in creating and managing connections with people, machines, and information across enterprises, readily available at any time and anywhere. Continuous Testing empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate their software with their existing systems, thereby facilitating them to enhance their business operations through the effective implementation of smart technologies. As a result, the mobile segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market size and dominate the continuous testing market from 2018 to 2023. This region has a high concentration of BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, and transportation and logistics companies, which largely contribute to the market. However, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to provide opportunities for continuous testing service providers. These growth opportunities can be attributed to the increasing commercial investments by several companies in the APAC region. However, the heavy dependency of organizations on traditional testing approaches is expected to restrain the growth of market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Devops Going Mainstream

Growing Need for Continuous and Timely Delivery

Digital Transformations

Restraints

Heavy Dependency on Traditional Approaches

Opportunities

Advancements in AI, Neural Networks, and Machine Learning Technologies

Increasing Adoption of IoT-Enabled Devices

Challenges

Heterogeneous Test Environment

Lack of Skilled and Experienced Test Automation Professionals

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Continuous Testing Market

4.2 Market By Service

4.3 Market By Deployment Type

4.4 Market By Organization Size

4.5 Market By Interface

4.6 Market By Industry Vertical and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Continuous Testing Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Managed Services

6.3 Professional Services



7 Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Continuous Testing Market, By Interface

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Web

9.3 Mobile

9.4 Desktop



10 Continuous Testing Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.4 Transportation and Logistics

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Telecom and It

10.8 Energy and Utilities

10.9 Government

10.10 Media and Entertainment

10.11 Others



11 Continuous Testing Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 EPAM Systems

13.2 Mindtree

13.3 HCL Technologies

13.4 ATOS

13.5 Tech Mahindra

13.6 Hexaware

13.7 Tricentis

13.8 Cigniti

13.9 Larsen & Toubro Infotech

13.10 NIIT Technologies

13.11 Qualitest

13.12 CA Technologies

13.13 Logigear

13.14 IBM

13.15 Capgemini

13.16 Parasoft

13.17 Softcrylic

13.18 Spirent Communications

13.19 Cognizant

13.20 Micro Focus

13.21 Syntel

13.22 Key Innovators



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3892zm/global_continuous?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-continuous-testing-market-to-reach-2-41-billion-by-2023---driven-by-the-growing-need-for-continuous-and-timely-delivery-of-software-300642868.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

