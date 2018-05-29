Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2018-2022 with ABM, Anago Cleaning Systems, ISS & The ServiceMaster Company Dominating

The global contract cleaning services market will register a revenue of more than USD 386 billion by 2022.

Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is inclination toward green cleaning products. The rising inclination toward green cleaning products is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the contract cleaning services market. Due to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of green and eco-friendly products, commercial and industrial users are increasingly demanding green and sustainable cleaning practices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing in use of automated cleaning devices. Supported by rapid technological advancements, contract cleaning services have evolved to sophisticated tools and technologies. This is consequent in significant improvement in efficiency of cleaning and sanitation, due to the use of power tools such as low-noise vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, steam cleaners, and high-quality cleaning agents.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changes in labor wages. Continuous changes in labor wages can impact laborers and their wages and also hinder growth of the global contract cleaning services market.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key vendors

ABM

Anago Cleaning Systems

ISS

The ServiceMaster Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other volume drivers

Market challenges

Other volume challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Inclination toward green cleaning products

Technological advances

Provision of specialty cleaning services

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABM

Anago Cleaning Systems

ISS

The ServiceMaster Company

PART 15: APPENDIX



