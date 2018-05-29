Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2018-2022 with ABM, Anago Cleaning Systems, ISS & The ServiceMaster Company Dominating

DUBLIN, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contract cleaning services market will register a revenue of more than USD 386 billion by 2022.
Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is inclination toward green cleaning products. The rising inclination toward green cleaning products is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the contract cleaning services market. Due to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of green and eco-friendly products, commercial and industrial users are increasingly demanding green and sustainable cleaning practices.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing in use of automated cleaning devices. Supported by rapid technological advancements, contract cleaning services have evolved to sophisticated tools and technologies. This is consequent in significant improvement in efficiency of cleaning and sanitation, due to the use of power tools such as low-noise vacuum cleaners, floor cleaners, steam cleaners, and high-quality cleaning agents.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changes in labor wages. Continuous changes in labor wages can impact laborers and their wages and also hinder growth of the global contract cleaning services market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- ABM
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- ISS
- The ServiceMaster Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other volume drivers
- Market challenges
- Other volume challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Inclination toward green cleaning products
- Technological advances
- Provision of specialty cleaning services
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABM
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- ISS
- The ServiceMaster Company
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nmwp52/global_contract?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-contract-cleaning-services-market-2018-2022-with-abm-anago-cleaning-systems-iss--the-servicemaster-company-dominating-300655866.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article