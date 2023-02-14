Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Analysis Report 2023-2028 - Focus on Oncology, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market by Type (Early Phase, Clinical, Lab, Consulting), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CRO services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period

Growth in the CRO services market can mainly be attributed to factors such as the increasing investment in pharmaceutical R&D, the rising number of clinical trials, high cost of in-house drug development, which in turn is encouraging pharma-biotech companies to opt for outsourcing.

The data management services segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the CRO services market, by type, during the forecast period

In 2022, the data management services segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The data management services segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the factors such as the need to generate quality data for analysis and significance of data to meet the regulatory standards.

Data management is gaining importance due to its role in the streamlined and uninterrupted development of drugs and medical devices.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the CRO services market

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the region and the relatively low cost of conducting clinical trials.

Competitive landscape

In 2022, IQVIA (US) dominated the CRO services market, followed by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), PPD (US), ICON (Ireland), Syneos Health (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), and Charles River Laboratories International (US). Other prominent players in the market are WuXi AppTec (China), SGS (Switzerland), and Medpace Holdings (US).

Premium Insights

Rising Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D to Drive Market Growth

Clinical Research Services Dominated North American Market in 2022

Clinical Research Services to Continue to Dominate Market by 2028

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Growth Rate in Global Market from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Drug R&D Pipeline

Technological Advancements in Clinical Trials

High Cost of In-House Drug Development

Opportunities

Need for Novel Clinical Trial Designs for Complex Cell & Gene Therapies

Emergence of Hybrid Models with CRO-CDMO Partnerships

Challenges

Patient Recruitment and Retention for Clinical Trials

Shortage of Skilled Professionals for Clinical Trials

Market Trends

Industry Consolidation

Decentralized Clinical Trials

Real-World Data (RWD) and Real-World Evidence (RWE)

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Case Study Analysis

Using Lab Data Insights to Improve Population Management of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

IQVIA Focuses on Leveraging AI and ML to Improve Service Offerings

Company Profiles

Key Companies

IQVIA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

PPD Inc. (A Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd.

Icon PLC

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

SGS SA

Frontage Holdings Corporation

PSI CRO AG

BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Firma Clinical Research, LLC

Acculab Life Sciences

Novotech Health Holdings

KCR (Formerly Kiecana Clinical Research)

Linical Co. Ltd.

Advanced Clinical

Other Players

Azelix LLC

Clinical Trial Service BV

Pepgra Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Worldwide Clinical Trials Holdings Inc.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Inc.

