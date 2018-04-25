Global Convertible Roof System Market 2018-2025 - Innovations in Materials to Drive the Convertible Roof System Market

The convertible roof system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77%, during the forecast period, and is projected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.33 Billion in 2018.



The growth of the convertible roof system market can be attributed to the growing demand for premium vehicles. Additionally, advances in material technology and increasing consumer preference for convertible roof systems in developing nations are further boosting the convertible roof system market globally.



The soft top segment is estimated to be the leading rooftop type segment, in terms of both volume and value, as these systems offer all-round visibility and maximum ventilation.



The luxury vehicles segment of the convertible roof system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period, as the current demand for luxury cars is high in countries such as Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, and France. Moreover, Germany is a hub for technological innovations, leading to the substantial growth of the luxury vehicles market.



The sedan/hatchback car segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the convertible roof system market, in terms of volume. The increasing demand for luxury vehicles will contribute to the growth of the convertible roof system market for sedan/hatchback cars. In the current automotive market, hatchbacks are a popular body type in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India. The use of SUVs is continuously increasing, especially in the US.



The HEV segment is estimated to be the leading segment, by electric vehicle type, in terms of both volume and value. Hybrid electric vehicles mostly come equipped with soft tops which provide all-round visibility and maximum ventilation. The Toyota RAV 4 XLE is the latest model of HEV equipped with a convertible soft top roof system which costs around USD 24,550.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Convertible Roof System Market

4.2 Market Share of Convertible Roof System Market, By Region

4.3 Convertible Roof System Market, By Material Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.4 Convertible Roof System Market, By Roof Top Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.5 Convertible Roof System Market, By Body Style Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.6 Convertible Roof System Market, By Vehicle Class Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.7 Convertible Roof System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type, 2018 vs 2025

4.8 Convertible Roof System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type, 2018 vs 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles to Drive the Demand for Convertible Roof System

5.2.1.2 Innovations in Materials to Drive the Convertible Roof System Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Penetration of Panoramic Sunroof

5.2.2.1 Low Penetration of Convertible Roof System in Mid Segment Vehicles

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Penetration of Convertible Roof System in SUV Across the Globe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Regular Maintenance

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Coping Up With Government Fuel Efficiemcy Norms

5.3 Macro-Indicator Analysis

5.3.1 Premium Vehicle Sales as A Percentage of Total Sales

5.3.2 GDP (USD Billion)

5.3.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

5.3.4 GDP Per Capita Ppp (USD)

5.3.5 Macro Indicators Influencing the Convertible Roof System Market for Top 3 Countries

5.3.5.1 US

5.3.5.2 Germany

5.3.5.3 China



6 Convertible Roof System Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 PVC

6.3 Carbon Fibre

6.4 Others



7 Convertible Roof System Market, By Roof Top Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardtop

7.3 Softtop



8 Convertible Roof System Market, By Vehicle Class Type

8.1 Introduction

9.2 Luxury Vehicles

9.3 Semi-Luxury Vehilces



9 Convertible Roof System Market, By Body Style Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sedan/Hatchback

9.3 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

9.4 Others



10 Convertible Roof System Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.5 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)



11 Convertible Roof System Market, By Propulsion Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

11.3 Electric Vehicle (EV)



12 Convertible Roof System Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Who Supplies Whom: Top 3 Market Players

13.4 Competitive Situation & Trends



14 Company Profiles



Webast(US)

Magna International ( Canada )

) Valmet Automotive ( Finland )

) Aisin Seiki ( Japan )

) Continental ( Germany )

) Pininfarina ( Italy )

) Standex International (US)

Hoerbiger ( Switzerland )

) Haartz (US)

GAHH Automotive (US)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm358l/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-convertible-roof-system-market-2018-2025---innovations-in-materials-to-drive-the-convertible-roof-system-market-300636450.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

