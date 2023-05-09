Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Probe Market Report 2023-2027: Inspection and Metrology's Transition from the Laboratory to the Production Floor will Enable Transformational Growth

May 09, 2023, 22:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CMM Probe Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study's base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027. The global CMM probes market generated a revenue of $505.0 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 5.9%.
This study identifies key trends in the global coordinate measuring machine (CMM) probes market in 2022 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth. It also discusses the main CMM probing types for stationary and portable CMMs that bolster growth in different end-user segments and regions and highlights growth opportunities for market participants.
The market is set to grow as electric and connected vehicle adoption increases and the measurement process gains significance due to the rising importance of quality control and inspection in industries.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS:
- In-depth analysis with market sizing of probes for the following CMM types:
- Stationary CMMs
- Portable CMMs
- Market sizing of the following probes for these 2 CMM types:
- Contact CMMs
- Contactless CMMs
- Demand for CMM probes in different end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, machine shops, medical, electronics, and others (energy, power, heavy industries, general engineering, archaeology, and academia and research).
- Regional perspective of demand patterns in advanced and emerging markets, such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
- Forecast of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares for all equipment types.
- Sustainability and the CMM probes market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CMM Probes Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by CMM Type
- Revenue Forecast by Probe Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary CMMs
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Probe Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Portable CMMs
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Probe Type
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Sustainability and CMM Probes
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
- How are CMM Probe Companies Addressing Sustainability?
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Rising Demand for More Accurate Contactless Probing Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-sensor CMMs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Micro-CMM Probes
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2yr7k
