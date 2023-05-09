Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Probe Market Report 2023-2027: Inspection and Metrology's Transition from the Laboratory to the Production Floor will Enable Transformational Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CMM Probe Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study's base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027. The global CMM probes market generated a revenue of $505.0 million in 2022, at a growth rate of 5.9%.

This study identifies key trends in the global coordinate measuring machine (CMM) probes market in 2022 and identifies factors that will drive and restrain growth. It also discusses the main CMM probing types for stationary and portable CMMs that bolster growth in different end-user segments and regions and highlights growth opportunities for market participants.

The market is set to grow as electric and connected vehicle adoption increases and the measurement process gains significance due to the rising importance of quality control and inspection in industries.

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS:

In-depth analysis with market sizing of probes for the following CMM types:

Stationary CMMs



Portable CMMs

Market sizing of the following probes for these 2 CMM types:

Contact CMMs



Contactless CMMs

Demand for CMM probes in different end-use industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, machine shops, medical, electronics, and others (energy, power, heavy industries, general engineering, archaeology, and academia and research).

Regional perspective of demand patterns in advanced and emerging markets, such as North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

, , the and (EMEA), and (APAC). Forecast of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares for all equipment types.

Sustainability and the CMM probes market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CMM Probes Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by CMM Type

Revenue Forecast by Probe Type

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Stationary CMMs

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Probe Type

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Portable CMMs

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Probe Type

Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

5. Sustainability and CMM Probes

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

How are CMM Probe Companies Addressing Sustainability?

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Rising Demand for More Accurate Contactless Probing Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-sensor CMMs

Growth Opportunity 3: Micro-CMM Probes

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2yr7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets