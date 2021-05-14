Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market Report 2020-2025: Breakdown by Ingredients (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins, Carotenoids, and Others) and Application (Skincare, and Hair & Nail Care)
May 14, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rising Consumer Preference for Naturally Derived Products Transforming the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is segmented on the basis of ingredients (collagen, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, carotenoids, and others) and application (skincare, and hair & nail care).
Cosmeceutical ingredients have gained traction owing to their ability to improve appearance by delivering essential nutrients required for healthy skin, thus ensuring deep skincare.
Moreover, demographic factors including increasing women workforce participation, regional beauty trends, and an aging population have reflected in an increase in demand for specific products including anti-acne, anti-aging, and skin-lightening creams, which drives the demand for cosmeceutical ingredients. However, the lack of immediate visible effects has made the use of cosmeceutical products and ingredients challenging.
Most collagen-based products are derived from animal sources. However, with a considerable increase in the number of plant-based eaters, and with concerns over contamination, the demand for vegan collagen has increased. Considering its use as a moisturizing agent and its ability to delay aging, hyaluronic acid is expected to witness stable demand globally.
The trend of vitamin-fortified cosmetic topical solutions has also gained popularity in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom owing to their ability to offer long-lasting and skin-deep benefits. Consumers today are more aware of the composition, benefits, and possible side effects of the ingredients used in the cosmeceutical products.
As a result, the demand for naturally derived cosmeceutical ingredients such as carotenoids has multiplied. This shift in consumer preference has led carotenoid manufacturers to develop 100% natural ingredients. Polyphenols and flavonoids are antioxidants that are included in other cosmeceutical ingredients category.
The most common examples of flavonoids incorporated in cosmetic products include curcumin, pycnogel, and gingko. Pycnogel has emerged as an effective anti-ageing ingredient as it demonstrates no allergenicity or toxicity. The skincare application segment has witnessed an increase in the number of ingredient launches as well as innovations which in turn has helped it to record the highest growth rate. Cosmeceutical ingredients used in hair care applications encourage hair growth and improve hair nutrition while nail care cosmeceuticals keep the cuticles and nails healthy. Vitamins like niacin and biotin are mostly used in these applications. The hair care segment has fewer ingredient launches and innovations compared to the skin care segment, and so grows at a slower rate.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market - Scope of Analysis
- Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market - Segmentation
- Key Competitors for the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Distribution Channels for the Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumption Factors - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast by Ingredient - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast by Application - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Ingredient - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Competitive Environment - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Share - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Collagen
- Key Growth Metrics for Collagen
- Market Trends - Collagen
- Revenue Forecast - Collagen
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Collagen
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Collagen
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Collagen
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid
- Key Growth Metrics for Hyaluronic Acid
- Market Trends - Hyaluronic Acid
- Revenue Forecast - Hyaluronic Acid
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Hyaluronic Acid
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Hyaluronic Acid
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Hyaluronic Acid
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vitamins
- Key Growth Metrics for Vitamins
- Market Trends - Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast - Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Vitamins
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Vitamins
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Carotenoids
- Key Growth Metrics for Carotenoids
- Market Trends - Carotenoids
- Revenue Forecast - Carotenoids
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Carotenoids
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Carotenoids
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Carotenoids
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Others (polyphenols, PUFAs, hydroxy acids, peptides, ceramides, and CoQ10)
- Key Growth Metrics for Others
- Market Trends - Others
- Revenue Forecast - Others
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Others
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Others
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Others
Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: The Shift Towards the Use of Clean-label Ingredients
- Growth Opportunity 2: The Trend of Skin Care-infused Make-up Products
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmnb1z
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article