Global Cosmetic Chemicals Markets, 2022-2026 - Surging Usage of Fragrance in Products, Increasing Demand for Skincare & Anti-Aging Cosmetics, & Continuous R&D Activities

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (by Product Type, Consumption & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to reach US$29.49 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.51%, over the period 2022-2026.

The growth of the market has been driven by a growing consumer base, rising disposable income, upswing in cosmetics manufacturing, expanding urbanization, rapid adoption of cosmetic products among millennials and mounting retail e-commerce sales.

However, growth of the market would be challenged by escalating trend of using organic cosmetic products, increasing consumer awareness and rising cases of allergies. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising trend of male grooming, increasing demand for skincare & anti-aging cosmetics, surging usage of fragrance in products and continuous R&D activities.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is categorized on the basis of product type and consumption. According to the product type, the global cosmetic chemicals market can be categorized into emollients & moisturizers, surfactants, single use additives, colourants & pigments, thickening agents and others

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company), Akzo Nobel N.V., Givaudan SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Croda International PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Different Types of Cosmetic Raw Materials

1.3 Formulation of Cosmetic Products

1.4 Essential Components of Cosmetics

1.5 Beneficial Chemicals in Skin Care Products

1.6 Harmful Effects of Cosmetics Chemicals



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Sales of Beauty Products

2.2 Neutral Growth of Beauty & Personal Care Market



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

3.2 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Product Type

3.4 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

3.5 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

3.6 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption by Product Type

3.7 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Region

3.8 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption

4.1.4 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast

4.1.5 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value

4.1.6 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Product Type

4.1.8 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Product Market by Value

4.1.9 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Product Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.3 Europe

4.4 Central & South America

4.5 Middle East & Africa



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Consumer Base

5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.3 Upswing in Cosmetics Manufacturing

5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization

5.1.5 Rapid Adoption of Cosmetic Products among Millennials

5.1.6 Mounting Retail E-Commerce Sales

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Trend of Male Grooming

5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Skincare & Anti-Aging Cosmetics

5.2.3 Surging Usage of Fragrance in Products

5.2.4 Continuous R&D Activities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Escalating Trend of Using Organic Cosmetic Products

5.3.2 Rising Cases of Allergies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.4 Global Cosmetic Actives Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

BASF SE

Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Givaudan SA

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Croda International PLC

