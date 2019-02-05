Global Curing Agents (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone Rubber) Market Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Curing Agents Market by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Silicone Rubber, and Others), Application (Coatings, Electrical & Electronics, Composites, Adhesives, Construction, Wind Energy, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The curing agents market size is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2018 to USD 5.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.80%

The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing demand for curing agents from various applications such as coatings, wind energy, electrical & electronics, construction, composites, and adhesives. Research institutions and various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments in R&D for the technological development of epoxy curing agents in terms of cost, durability, and to improve the properties of the curing agents for end-use applications. However, stringent government regulations in the chemical industry are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Volatility in raw material prices might adversely affect the overall production cost of curing agents.



Epoxy is expected to account for the largest segment of the overall curing agents market during the forecast period.



Epoxy is expected to be the largest segment of the overall curing agents market in 2018. Epoxy curing agents are formulated to meet various properties such as fast curing time; pot life flexibility; viscosity; chemical, water, and wear resistance adhesion; and other mechanical properties required for various applications. These factors are expected to drive the epoxy curing agents market during the forecast period.



"The curing agents market in wind energy application is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period."



Curing agents are preferred for wind blade fabrications due to their high sheer, compressive strength, and low weight. The fatigue performance of curing agents improves the composite mechanical properties in rotor blades, thereby enhancing the performance of wind turbines. With the improvement in technology, manufacturers of curing agents are coming up with new products and systems to help the manufacturers in the wind industry.



APAC curing agents market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC curing agents market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC. The APAC region is a lucrative market for curing agents owing to the increasing demand from packaging industries and improving economic conditions. Product innovations, new research and development projects, and increasing demand from various end-use industries have also fueled the demand for curing agents in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Curing Agents Market

4.2 Curing Agents Market, By Type

4.3 Curing Agents Market in APAC, By Application and Country

4.4 Curing Agents Market Attractiveness

4.5 Curing Agents Market, Developed vs. Developing Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth in Construction and Wind Energy Industries

5.2.1.2 Infrastructural Developments in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement in Manufacturing Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environment and Health Concern

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential High Growth in APAC

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies Creating Ample Opportunities for the Manufacturers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Competition From the Chinese Market

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Growth Projection in Global Wind CAPACity, 2017-2022



6 Curing Agents Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epoxy Curing Agent

6.2.1 Amine-Based Curing Agents

6.2.1.1 Aliphatic Amines Curing Agents

6.2.1.1.1 Primary & Secondary Aliphatic Amines

6.2.1.1.2 Modified Aliphatic Amines

6.2.1.2 Cycloaliphatic Amines Curing Agents

6.2.1.3 Polyamide Curing Agents

6.2.1.4 Amidoamines Curing Agents

6.2.1.5 Other Amines-Based Curing Agents

6.2.1.5.1 Metaphenylene Diamine (MPDA)

6.2.1.5.2 Methylene Dianiline (MDA)

6.2.2 Anhydrides Curing Agents

6.2.2.1 Hexahydrophthalic Anhydride (HHPA)

6.2.2.2 Nadic Methyl Anhydride

6.2.2.3 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA)

6.2.3 Other Curing Agents

6.2.3.1 Polysulfides

6.2.3.2 Mercaptans

6.2.3.3 Phenalkamine

6.2.3.4 Phenalkamide

6.2.3.5 Polyamide-Amines

6.2.3.6 Latent Curing Agents

6.3 Polyurethane-Based Curing Agents

6.4 Silicone Rubber Curing Agents

6.5 Others



7 Curing Agents Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coatings

7.2.1 Coatings is Expected to Be the Largest Application of Curing Agents

7.3 Electrical & Electronics

7.3.1 The Use of Epoxy Resin in Electronics Circuits is Driving the Market

7.4 Wind Energy

7.4.1 Growing Wind Energy Sector in APAC is Driving the Market

7.5 Construction

7.5.1 Construction Activities in Emerging Economies Expected to Drive the Curing Agents Market

7.6 Composites

7.6.1 The Demand for Composites is Increasing Significantly in Aerospace and Wind Energy Industries

7.7 Adhesives

7.7.1 Growing Demand for Adhesives in Industries Such as Construction, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, and Consumer Durables Packaging is Expected to Market

7.8 Others



8 Curing Agents Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Merger & Acqusition

9.2.2 New Product Launches

9.2.3 Investment & Expansion



10 Company Profiles



Aditya Birla Chemicals ( Thailand ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Albemarle Corporation

Arnette Polymers

Atul Limited

BASF SE

Campbell Plastics Limited

Cardolite Corporation

Cargill

Epochemie International Pte Ltd

Epoxy Base Electronic Material Co. Ltd. (Grace Epoxy)

Evonik Industries

Gabriel Performance Products

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Leuna-Harze Gmbh

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Olin Corporation

Royce International

Shandong Deyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd

Spolchemie

Trans Oceanic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m49lwq/global_curing?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

