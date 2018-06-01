Global Cytokinins Market Report 2017-2023 Featuring Omex Agrofluids, Agri-Growth International, Gold Biotechnology, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co and VMAT

The cytokinins market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 6.78% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2.166 billion in 2023, increasing from US$1.461 billion in 2017.



Cytokinins are a class of plant growth substances that promote cytokinesis in plant roots and shoots. They are either natural or artificial substances which promote the growth of commercially grown plants. Increasing demand for organic food and cotton industries are the major market driver. Rising demand for herbal products in medicines and cosmetics is further adding to the market growth.



However, the use of harmful fertilizers and increasing cost of cytokinin-based products may restrain the market growth over the forecast period. Europe region is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the budding demand for organic food and favourable government policies promoting eco-friendly products over the forecast period.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Omex Agrofluids Limited, Agri-Growth International, Inc., Gold Biotechnology, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and VMAT Corporation among others.



Segmentation:



By Type:

Adenine-type

Phenyl-type

By Application:

Cell Division

Seed Dormancy

Senescence

Others

By End-User Industry:

Agriculture

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Others

Companies Mentioned



NuFarm Limited

Valagro

Omex Agrofluids Limited

Zhengzhou Farm-Reaching Biochemical Co, Ltd.

Agri-Growth International, Inc.

VMAT Corporation

Whistle Labs, Inc.

Gold Biotechnology

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

North American Kelp

