Global Data Center Cooling (Room, Row, Rack) Market Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

As it is cost-effective, energy-efficient and environment-friendly, data center operators across the globe are adopting these cooling systems. Some of the technologies employed for data center cooling include evaporative cooling, immersion systems, free cooling, calibrated vector cooling (CVC), chilled water systems, direct-to-chip cooling and liquid cooling.



With the rising data center density, numerous organizations are introducing innovative ways for cooling computer systems to improve efficiency and maximize uptime. For instance, Google is employing seawater to maintain the temperature in one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This system does not create carbon emissions as it uses cold water for cooling the devices and equipment.

Similarly, Facebook is using captured rainwater for cooling data centers. Moreover, AdeptDC, a smart assistant, depends on machine learning to read CPU and GPU temperatures and aids data center managers in knowing when and how much cooling is needed.

Furthermore, governments in various countries are mandating environmental regulations concerning the emission and power consumption efficiency of data center operations. This, in turn, is resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions around the world.



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center cooling market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, solution, services, type of cooling, cooling technology, type of data center and vertical.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Coolcentric

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Netmagic

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Data Center Cooling Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Air Conditioning

6.2 Chilling Units

6.3 Cooling Towers

6.4 Economizer Systems

6.5 Liquid Cooling Systems

6.6 Control Systems



7 Market Breakup by Services

7.1 Consulting

7.2 Installation and Deployment

7.3 Maintenance and Support



8 Market Breakup by Type of Cooling

8.1 Room-Based Cooling

8.2 Row-Based Cooling

8.3 Rack-Based Cooling

9 Market Breakup by Cooling Technology

9.1 Liquid-Based Cooling

9.2 Air-Based Cooling



10 Market Breakup by Type of Data Center

10.1 Mid-Sized Data Centers

10.2 Enterprise Data Centers

10.3 Large Data Centers



11 Market Breakup by Vertical

11.1 BFSI

11.2 IT and Telecom

11.3 Research and Educational Institutes

11.4 Government and Defense

11.5 Retail

11.6 Energy

11.7 Healthcare



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/at5wcx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

