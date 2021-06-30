Global Data Center Cooling (Room, Row, Rack) Market Report 2021-2026
The global data center cooling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.
As it is cost-effective, energy-efficient and environment-friendly, data center operators across the globe are adopting these cooling systems. Some of the technologies employed for data center cooling include evaporative cooling, immersion systems, free cooling, calibrated vector cooling (CVC), chilled water systems, direct-to-chip cooling and liquid cooling.
With the rising data center density, numerous organizations are introducing innovative ways for cooling computer systems to improve efficiency and maximize uptime. For instance, Google is employing seawater to maintain the temperature in one of its data centers in Hamina, Finland. This system does not create carbon emissions as it uses cold water for cooling the devices and equipment.
Similarly, Facebook is using captured rainwater for cooling data centers. Moreover, AdeptDC, a smart assistant, depends on machine learning to read CPU and GPU temperatures and aids data center managers in knowing when and how much cooling is needed.
Furthermore, governments in various countries are mandating environmental regulations concerning the emission and power consumption efficiency of data center operations. This, in turn, is resulting in the rising demand for eco-friendly data center cooling solutions around the world.
The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center cooling market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, solution, services, type of cooling, cooling technology, type of data center and vertical.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Asetek
- Black Box Corporation
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies
- Coolcentric
- Emerson Electric
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi
- Netmagic
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ GmbH
- Vertiv
