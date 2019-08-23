Global DC Drives Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DC Drives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global DC Drives Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing adoption of electronic vehicles, high demand for energy and electricity and growing adoption of automation and modernization.



By the Voltage, the market is segmented into medium voltage dc drives and low voltage dc drives.

Based on the Power Rating, the market is fragmented into high power drives, medium power drives and low power drives.

On the basis of the Application, the market is classified into medical industry, industrial automation and robotics field, consumer applications, communication field, automotive industry, aerospace industry and other applications.

With respect to the End-User, the market is segregated into water & wastewater, textiles, power generation, oil & gas, metals & mining, heat ventilation and air conditioning (hvac), food & beverage, conveyors, chemicals & petrochemicals, building automation and other end users. The Other End Users is further sub-divided into pulp & paper and cement.

This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Electronic Vehicles

3.1.2 High Demand for Energy and Electricity

3.1.3 Growing Adoption of Automation and Modernization

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Dc Drives Market, By Voltage

4.1 Medium Voltage DC Drives

4.2 Low Voltage DC Drives



5 Dc Drives Market, By Power Rating

5.1 High Power Drives

5.2 Medium Power Drives

5.3 Low Power Drives



6 Dc Drives Market, By Application

6.1 Medical industry

6.2 Industrial automation and robotics field

6.3 Consumer applications

6.4 Communication field

6.5 Automotive industry

6.6 Aerospace industry

6.7 Other Applications



7 Dc Drives Market, By End-User

7.1 Water & Wastewater

7.2 Textiles

7.3 Power Generation

7.4 Oil & Gas

7.5 Metals & Mining

7.6 Heat ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)

7.7 Food & Beverage

7.8 Conveyors

7.9 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

7.10 Building Automation

7.11 Other End Users

7.11.1 Pulp & Paper

7.11.2 Cement



8 Dc Drives Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Toshiba International Corporation Ltd.

10.2 Siemens AG

10.3 Schneider Electric Se

10.4 Rockwell Automation

10.5 Parker Hannifin Co.

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.7 KB Electronics

10.8 Hitachi

10.9 GE Power Conversion

10.10 Emerson Electric Co.

10.11 Danfoss Group

10.12 Crompton Greaves Limited

10.13 American Electric Technologies Inc.

10.14 ABB Ltd.



