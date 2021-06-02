Global Digital Agriculture Markets, 2021-2025 - Disrupting Global Crop Insurance / Increase in Use of Machine Guidance and Autosteering / Telematics in Agriculture / Surging Adoption of Technologies

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Agriculture Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital agriculture market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the digital agriculture market.

Digital agriculture is the integration of advanced technology into a unique system so as to benefit farmers and various stakeholders involved in the agriculture value chain. Digital agriculture helps in a better understanding in agriculture sector, like precise amount of fertilizers, pesticides and water for the crops.

Through the help of digital agriculture, more yield can be obtained with the use of same area, especially which is needed during the time when a huge population is feeding on scarce resources, along with the climate change affecting the productivity of produce. The most common technologies used in digital agriculture include unmanned air system, robotics, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial intelligence, block chain, etc.

On-farm benefits of digital agriculture involve - improve efficiency through more targeted applications of on-farm inputs, increase production and profitability, improve marketing strategies, real-time information, improved record keeping, better management of risk and uncertainty and reducing the regularity burdens. Industry level digital agriculture benefits include - flow-on effects from on-farm efficiency, optimization along the supply chain, improved industry decision-making and improved quality control & assurance.

The digital agriculture market is expected to increase due to increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT), increasing role of artificial intelligence in digital agriculture, surging internet connectivity, population growth, growth in data analytic services, growth in data analytic services, rising penetration of smartphones, favorable government initiatives, etc., yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost of investment, limited technical expertise and advanced infrastructure, confidentiality breach and cyber security issues, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global digital agriculture market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global digital agriculture market is highly fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the digital agriculture market - Farmers Edge Inc., Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science), Trimble Inc., Raven Industries Inc. - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Farmers Edge Inc.

Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science)

Trimble Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Digital Agriculture: An Overview

2.1.1 Technology Used in Digital Agriculture

2.1.2 Working Process of Digital Agriculture Data Science Tools

2.1.3 Benefits of Digital Agriculture

2.1.4 Functionality of Digital Agriculture

2.1.5 Data Science Application in Agriculture

2.2 Digital Agriculture Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Digital Agriculture Segmentation by Application

2.2.2 Digital Agriculture Segmentation by Offering

2.2.3 Digital Agriculture Segmentation by Technology



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Digital Agriculture Market by Application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring and Management, Indoor Farming, Aquaculture, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Digital Agriculture Market by Offering (Hardware, Services, and Software)

3.2 Global Digital Agriculture Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Precision Farming Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Livestock Monitoring and Management Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Indoor Farming Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Aquaculture Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Others Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.3 Global Digital Agriculture Market: Offering Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hardware Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Services Digital Agriculture Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Software Digital Agriculture Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Agriculture Market

5.1.2 Ways through Which COVID-19 Pushes Agriculture Data Transformation

5.1.3 Major Factors Driving the Growth of Digital Agriculture Market During COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

6.1.2 Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Digital Agriculture

6.1.3 Surging Internet Connectivity

6.1.4 Population Growth

6.1.5 Growth in Data Analytic Services

6.1.6 Rising Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.7 Favorable Government Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost of Investment

6.2.2 Limited Technical Expertise and Advanced Infrastructure

6.2.3 Confidentiality Breach and Cyber security Issues

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Combat Climate Change

6.3.2 Disrupting the Global Crop Insurance Market

6.3.3 Increase in Use of Machine Guidance and Autosteering

6.3.4 Rising Telematics in Agriculture

6.3.5 Surging Adoption of Technologies in Agriculture

6.3.6 Facilitating Smart Farming



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 A Financial Comparison

7.2 Product Offerings

7.3 Digital Capabilities Comparison



8. Company Profiles

Bayer AG (Bayer Crop Science)

Farmers Edge Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

Trimble Inc.

