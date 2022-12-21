Global Digital Risk Protection Market Report 2022-2026: Opportunities Emerging in Strategic DRP Marketing Campaigns, M&As and Product Integration & Industry Vertical and Target Audience Expansion

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Risk Protection - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for digital risk protection (DRP) solutions has skyrocketed with the rise in cyberattacks targeting an organization's brand equity, customers, and employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to remote work environments, causing many organizations to rush digital transformation initiatives, such as cloud migration, leading to increased risk and exposure of digital assets.

In addition, the lines between work and personal devices have become increasingly blurred, which changed the traditional security perimeter, making it more difficult for legacy security solutions to protect an enterprise's digital assets.

With sophisticated AI/ML algorithms, hackers have been launching new targeted phishing campaigns on a large scale, imitating an organization's external digital assets, such as websites, mobile apps, and social media accounts.

As more business and personal interactions go virtual, the risk of customers and employees falling for a phishing attack impersonating a company brand or executive has increased significantly.

The dynamic nature of the threat landscape and the vast number of resources it takes to monitor, analyze, and mitigate phishing attempts effectively makes it impossible for organizations to protect their external attack surface without the help of a designated DRP platform.

A successful phishing attack can have devastating consequences, including brand erosion, business disruption, and considerable financial losses. As a result, more organizations prioritize protecting their external attack surface beyond the corporate firewall.

The rise of new cyber threats and the greater risk of being attacked on the external digital surface have increased the demand for DRP products, leading to more vendors from adjacent cybersecurity fields offering DRP use cases. Specifically, cybersecurity vendors are consolidating CTI, EASM, and DRP capabilities to provide organizations with a holistic security posture for their digital footprint.

As enterprise customers prefer to buy from fewer vendors, the author expects more pure-play DRP providers to offer additional services packaged into one managed subscription model during the next 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on DRP

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Vendors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America (NA)

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Region, North America (NA)

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America (LATAM)

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Region, Latin America (LATAM)

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Region, Europe , the Middle East , and Africa (EMEA)

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis by Region, Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7. Insights for CISOs, DRP Market, Global

Overview

Defining the Market

Use Cases

Top Deployment Factors to Consider

Typical Benefits

The Bottom Line

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic DRP Marketing Campaigns

Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Vertical and Target Audience Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3: M&As and Product Integration

9. Next Steps

