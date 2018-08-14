Global Disinfectants Market 2016-2024: Annual Estimates and Forecasts by Delivery Systems & End-Use Applications
The "Disinfectants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Disinfectants in US$ by the following Delivery Systems and End-use Applications:
Delivery Systems
- Aerosols
- Non-Aerosols
End-use Applications
- Industrial & Institutional
- Healthcare
- Consumer
The report profiles 201 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- ABC Compounding Company (USA)
- Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)
- Arrow Solutions (UK)
- Avmor (Canada)
- Betco (USA)
- DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)
- Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
- Ecolab G.K. (Japan)
- E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Lion Corporation (Japan)
- Metrex Research LLC (USA)
- National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- PortionPac Chemical Corporation (USA)
- Prestige Brands, Inc. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble Co. (USA)
- RB Plc. (UK)
- SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
- Sealed Air Corporation (USA)
- Diversey, Inc. (USA)
- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
- STERIS plc (UK)
- The Clorox Company (USA)
- Unilever Plc. (UK)
- Zep, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
Healthcare Disinfection
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Global Market Outlook
Disinfectants Market Survives the Recession
The H1N1 Scare: A Period of High Growth
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Increasing Focus on Safety, Health, and Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants
Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents
Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants
Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs
Super Bugs
Alternative Antimicrobials
Antimicrobial Ingredients
Disposing Antimicrobials
Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector
Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality
Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour
The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection
Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow
Alcohol
A Potent Disinfectant: For & Against
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants
FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Disinfectants in the Food Industry
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market
Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research
Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions
Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large
How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?
3. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Disinfection Robots
Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems
Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market
EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System
THYMOX Technology
Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces
Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection
Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products
UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology
UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols
UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps
UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens
UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants
Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation
Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs
QUAT-based Disinfectants
Environmental Friendly Disinfectants
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Clorox Unveils Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants
Lonza Introduces NUGEN NR Disinfectant Wipes
SANPHAR Launches Stalosan F in Vietnam
Diversey Care Unveils SKY7Xi
Diversey Care Launches MoonBeam3
Clorox Introduces Clorox Total 360 System
Sanosil Biotech Unveils Eco-friendly Virosil Pharma
Angelini Pharma Introduces Disinfectant Wipe
Clorox Unveils Bleach Germicidal Cleaners
Benefect Introduces Botanical Disinfectant Wipes
Diversey Care Unveils Oxivir1
Diversey Care Introduces Avert Sporicidal Wipes
Pal International Introduces Medipal 3in1 Wipe
Clorox Unveils Fuzion Cleaner Disinfectant
PURELL Launches New Surface Disinfecting Sprays
Anti3 Protect Series Introduces Disinfectant Deodorizing Equipment Spray
Spartan Chemical Unveils BNC-15 Disinfectant
Holchem Unveils Optimum QFD 60 Disinfectant
RB Introduces Dettol All in One Disinfectant Spray
Ecolab Launches Mixed Peracid Sanitizer and Disinfectant, Synergex
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Diversey Care Acquires UVC Disinfection Business of Daylight Medical
Sealed Air to Divest Diversey Care to Bain Capital
Diversey Care Signs Contract with Premier Inc.
Metrex Research Enters into Agreement with Premier, Inc.
Ecolab Brings to Closure Laboratoires Anios Acquisition
Neogen Corp. Purchases Quat-Chem Ltd.
Unilever Acquires Seventh Generation, Inc.
LANXESS Completes Acquisition of Chemours
Laboratoire M2 Enters into Partnership with Uniterumen
Church & Dwight Divests Cleaning Products Business
Neogen Purchases Preserve International and Tetradyne
Surface Medical Enters into Partnership with Sealed Air
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 201 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 219)
- The United States (66)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (116)
- France (13)
- Germany (24)
- The United Kingdom (24)
- Italy (7)
- Spain (15)
- Rest of Europe (33)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (3)
