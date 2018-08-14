Global Disinfectants Market 2016-2024: Annual Estimates and Forecasts by Delivery Systems & End-Use Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Disinfectants in US$ by the following Delivery Systems and End-use Applications:

Delivery Systems

Aerosols

Non-Aerosols

End-use Applications





Industrial & Institutional

Healthcare

Consumer

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Disinfectants: Enabling the Ultimate Hygienic Environment that Looks Healthy and Feels Better



Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell



Rising Consumer Interest



High-Performance Products



Green & Sustainable Solutions



Cost-Effective Products



Healthcare Disinfection



User-Friendly Solutions



Sophisticated Technologies



Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver



Fast Facts



Implications of Infectious Diseases



Implications of Hygiene Failures



Global Market Outlook



Disinfectants Market Survives the Recession



The H1N1 Scare: A Period of High Growth



Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth







2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES



Increasing Focus on Safety, Health, and Sanitation Drives Demand for Surface Disinfectants



Essential Role of Surface Disinfection in Addressing Resistance to Antimicrobial Agents



Potential Risks from E. coli Outbreaks, Drug-Resistant Germs, and Inexplicable Viruses Drive Demand for Antimicrobial Disinfectants



Antimicrobials, Antiseptics and Disinfectants



Antimicrobial Ingredients



Beneficial/Non-Beneficial Bugs



Super Bugs



Alternative Antimicrobials



Antimicrobial Ingredients



Disposing Antimicrobials



Concerns about Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) Drive Healthy Demand in the Healthcare Sector



Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs): A Major Cause of Morbidity and Mortality



Innovative Disinfections in Healthcare Cleaning: Need of the Hour



The Field of Surgery Offers High Prospects for Disinfection



Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes



Despite Competition from Non-alcohol Based Versions, Sales of Alcohol-Based Disinfectants Continue to Grow



Alcohol



A Potent Disinfectant: For & Against



Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers: Gaining Preference over Alcohol-based Variants



FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers



Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver



Stringent Regulations Drive Demand for Disinfectants in the Food Industry



Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market



Favorable Market Conditions Promote Research



Preference for Antibacterial Cleansing Spurs Product Introductions



Uncertainty over the Benefits of Triclosan Loom Large



How Much Use of Disinfectants is Too Much?







3. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS



Disinfection Robots



Hydrogen Peroxide Prototypes Preferred Over UV Light Systems



Xenex Leads the Disinfection Robots Market



EnviroShield: An Advanced Disinfectant Spray System



THYMOX Technology



Self-Disinfecting Copper Surfaces



Disinfection 2.0: The Battle against Infection



Triclosan-Free Hand Care Products



UV-Disinfection: An Established yet Evolving Technology



UVC LEDs: For Enhancing Disinfection Protocols



UVC LEDs versus UV Lamps



UVGI Effectively Combats Transmission of Airborne Pathogens



UVGI Devices Facilitate Development of High Efficiency Disinfectants



Ultraviolet (UV) Surface Disinfection: A Promising Technology Innovation



Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs



QUAT-based Disinfectants



Environmental Friendly Disinfectants







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES



Clorox Unveils Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants



Lonza Introduces NUGEN NR Disinfectant Wipes



SANPHAR Launches Stalosan F in Vietnam



Diversey Care Unveils SKY7Xi



Diversey Care Launches MoonBeam3



Clorox Introduces Clorox Total 360 System



Sanosil Biotech Unveils Eco-friendly Virosil Pharma



Angelini Pharma Introduces Disinfectant Wipe



Clorox Unveils Bleach Germicidal Cleaners



Benefect Introduces Botanical Disinfectant Wipes



Diversey Care Unveils Oxivir1



Diversey Care Introduces Avert Sporicidal Wipes



Pal International Introduces Medipal 3in1 Wipe



Clorox Unveils Fuzion Cleaner Disinfectant



PURELL Launches New Surface Disinfecting Sprays



Anti3 Protect Series Introduces Disinfectant Deodorizing Equipment Spray



Spartan Chemical Unveils BNC-15 Disinfectant



Holchem Unveils Optimum QFD 60 Disinfectant



RB Introduces Dettol All in One Disinfectant Spray



Ecolab Launches Mixed Peracid Sanitizer and Disinfectant, Synergex







6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Diversey Care Acquires UVC Disinfection Business of Daylight Medical



Sealed Air to Divest Diversey Care to Bain Capital



Diversey Care Signs Contract with Premier Inc.



Metrex Research Enters into Agreement with Premier, Inc.



Ecolab Brings to Closure Laboratoires Anios Acquisition



Neogen Corp. Purchases Quat-Chem Ltd.



Unilever Acquires Seventh Generation, Inc.



LANXESS Completes Acquisition of Chemours



Laboratoire M2 Enters into Partnership with Uniterumen



Church & Dwight Divests Cleaning Products Business



Neogen Purchases Preserve International and Tetradyne



Surface Medical Enters into Partnership with Sealed Air







7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





