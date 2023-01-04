Global Down and Feather Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Down and Feather: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Down and Feather Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027



The global market for Down and Feather estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Duck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Goose segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Down and Feather market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Down and Feather - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 14 Featured)

Allied Feather & Down Corporation

Down-Lite International Inc.

Feather Industries

HANSKRUCHEN GmbH

Heinrich Haussling GmbH & Co.

KL Down

Maya Tekstil San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.

Norfolk Feather Company

ROHDEX Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG

United Feather & Down, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World 15-Year Perspective for Down and Feather by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Duck by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Goose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Pillows by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Comforters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Bedding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

, , , , , , , and for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027 World Down and Feather Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST

IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

