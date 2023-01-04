Global Down and Feather Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027

Jan 04, 2023, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Down and Feather: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Down and Feather Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027
The global market for Down and Feather estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Duck, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Goose segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR
The Down and Feather market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Down and Feather - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 14 Featured)
- Allied Feather & Down Corporation
- Down-Lite International Inc.
- Feather Industries
- HANSKRUCHEN GmbH
- Heinrich Haussling GmbH & Co.
- KL Down
- Maya Tekstil San. ve Tic. Ltd. Sti.
- Norfolk Feather Company
- ROHDEX Bettfedern Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG
- United Feather & Down, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World 15-Year Perspective for Down and Feather by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Duck by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Goose by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Pillows by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Comforters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Bedding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World 15-Year Perspective for Apparel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
- World Down and Feather Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
