Global E-Bike Service Certification Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 - CAGR to Grow at 9.5%

DUBLIN, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global E-bike Service Certification Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global E-bike service certification market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is inclusion of varied trainees. E-bike service certification courses have been conducted primarily for skilled technicians. However, OEMs of e-bikes have been catering to the distributors of bicycles with their certification classes to educate them about the advantages of e-bikes over conventional cycles. This is mainly to encourage bicycle distributors to stock e-bikes in their outlets and accelerate the sales of the OEMs' e-bikes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising preference for e-bikes. Increased penetration of e-bikes within a region raises the demand for skilled technicians to service these vehicles. However, the unavailability of qualified service technicians would adversely affect the sales of e-bikes. Hence, OEMs would be driven to hold service certification courses for the vendors and technicians of local service centers to promote the aftersales services. E-bikes are fast-replacing conventional bicycles which prove to be too strenuous for the recreational riders and the common public to commute with. The assisted pedaling system in e-bikes allows the user to ride over uneven surfaces with ease.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of proper training facilities of e-bike certification centers. E-bike service certification courses are mainly conducted as classroom sessions for technicians to get limited hands-on equipment intensive training on the technologies used in the e-bikes. These e-bike service certification classes are mainly conducted for experienced technicians and seasoned distributors of e-bikes; the training classes are meant to help the technicians and dealers with authorizing and adding value to their service delivery. Hence, these retail certification centers would opt to have short sessions to conclude the entire session.
Key Vendors
- Bosch
- CEBA (Canadian Electric Bicycle Association)
- Cytech
- Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA)
Other Prominent Vendors
- Rev-Bikes
- Yamaha Motor Co.
Key Topics Covered
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Market Outline
Part 05: Market Landscape
Market Overview
Market Size and Forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Part 06: Market Segmentation by End-User
Segmentation by End-Users
Market Size and Forecast
Global E-Bike Service Certification Market in Retailer Segment
Global E-Bike Service Certification Market in Dealer Segment
Global E-Bike Service Certification Market in Others
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Geographical Segmentation
Regional Comparison
Europe - Market Size & Forecast
North America - Market Size & Forecast
Asia - Market Size & Forecast
Rest of World - Market Size & Forecast
Key Leading Countries
Market Opportunity
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Inclusion of Varied Trainees
E-Bike Service Certification Vendors Undertaking Extensive Geographical Expansion
Advancement in Battery Technology Used in E-Bikes
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Competitive Landscape
Other Prominent Vendors
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Bosch
Canadian Electric Bicycle Association (CEBA)
Cytech
Light Electric Vehicle Association (LEVA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hn6bh2/global_ebike?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-e-bike-service-certification-market-report-2017-forecast-to-2021---cagr-to-grow-at-9-5-300629546.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article