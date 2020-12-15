Global Edge Computing Market Report 2020-2027: 5G Poised to Drive Edge Computing Adoption in China, the Fastest Growing Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Edge Computing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the World Searches for a Solution to Latency in IoT Devices, Edge Computing Will Receive a 27.7% Growth Boost



The global market for Edge Computing is expected to reach US$18.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



The IoT ecosystem is exploding with billions of self-aware devices expected to be connected to the edge of networks by 2030. The Internet of Things (IoT) devices have gained significant traction in the recent years and are likely to witness increasing penetration in the coming years. While organizations and end-users focus on IoT devices, network connectivity intended to facilitate their communication receives relatively little attention. Public cloud and public Internet architectures are often unable to host critical, time-sensitive communications.



Use of private edge cloud networks for handling edge computing workloads and connecting to IoT devices is growing in popularity as it allows organizations to accelerate data processing and analysis. The approach reduces latency and improves performance as well as increasing security levels. Private edge cloud networks are highly effective performance-sensitive applications, making them an ideal choice for edge computing and IoT devices.



In addition to allowing data processing closer to a device to eliminate the requirement of data transfer to the cloud, the strategy isolates communication from the public Internet to ensure faster availability of critical information. Moreover, the ability of private edge cloud networks to isolate IoT communication from public Internet allows faster identification and mitigation of various attack types including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. With the focus now squarely on latency issues, edge computing is rapidly emerging as a technology innovation that can be widely adopted across industries. Some of key benefits of using intelligent edge include capability for quick decision making and low latency.



Edge meets local computing requirements as data is processed in micro-data centers. On-site data processing helps to eliminate latency and address network and connectivity challenges. IoT devices form the backbone of edge computing as they enable data analysis and processing on the edge.



However, edge offers benefits for traditional applications as well. Edge computing can be adopted at close proximity to data source with dedicated units for specific functions in a device. Every edge computing unit would have dedicated storage, computer and network system. Load balancing, networking, routing, switching, as well as security would be handled by the devices. The devices together form a network which processes data from various sources. Event processing engines would analyze the data points to determine data streaming route.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-Impact on Edge Computing Market

COVID-19-Related Remote Working Pushes Businesses Closer to Edge Computing

An Overview of Edge Computing

Need for Edge Computing

Benefits, Potential and Prospects of Edge Computing

Key Considerations while Opting for Edge

Edge Computing to Hold Prominent Value in Connected World

Edge Computing: Outlook

Market Analysis by Component

Application Market Analysis

Vertical Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

5G Poised to Drive Edge Computing Adoption in China , the Fastest Growing Market

, the Fastest Growing Market Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adlink Technology, Inc.

Aricent, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

FogHorn Systems

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Nokia Networks

Saguna Networks Ltd.

SixSq Sarl

Vapor IO

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift in IT Budgets from Bandwidth to Edge Computing

Latency Benefits Drive Adoption of Edge across Diverse Domains

Private Edge Cloud Networks Boon for Organizations Using IoT Devices

Major Challenges with Use of Internet and Cloud Computing for IoT

Advantages of Private Edge Cloud Network

Rise of Smart Cities Opens Up Opportunities for Edge Computing

Industrial IoT Gaining Traction in Industrial Environments

Remote Monitoring: A Key Application Market

IIoT and Edge Computing for Remote Monitoring Gain Prominence Amidst the Pandemic

Content Delivery: An Implementation of Edge Computing

Advances in Mobile Edge Computing & Content Caching in Wireless Mobile Networks

With Efficiency Gaining Importance in Manufacturing, Edge Computing Gains Significance

Edge Computing Hold Potential to Improve Competitiveness for Retailers

Amid the Growing Number of Transportation Companies Leveraging IoT for Smart Fleet Management, Edge Computing Gains Prominence

Edge Computing Seeks Role in Utilities Vertical

Edge Computing for Government Agencies

Edge Computing to Improve Daily Operations of Educational Institutions

Edge Computing for Agriculture

AI Hosting at Edge to Drive Growth

Microservices to Favor Edge Development

Emergence of Multi-Locational Data Storage

Rising Significance of Autonomous Edge

SMBs to Leverage Edge and Hybrid IT

Relevance of Edge Computing in 5G Networks

Innovations and Advancements

Potential Innovations in Distributed Edge Architecture

Alibaba & Intel Introduce a Novel Joint Edge Computing Platform

Mirantis Introduces MCP Edge Platform

Baidu Develops OpenEdge Computing Platform

Haxiot Rolls Out a Novel Edge Computing Solution

Linux Foundation Establishes LF Edge

Additional Select Innovative Developments

Expanding Horizon of Edge Computing Solutions Presents New Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 168

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bttff2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

