Global Edge Data Center Market Report 2022: Future Opportunities in Data Storing and Processing at the Edge, Hybrid Strategy, Shift Toward Edge Architecture, Building New Capabilities

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technological Shifts to Create Edge Data Center Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a global overview of the edge data center growth opportunities; it includes strategic imperatives, a detailed overview of edge computing, technological shifts that accelerate the requirement for edge data centers, service provider initiatives, the way forward, and growth opportunities.

Edge computing refers to moving data processing and computing as close to the data source/ point of origination as feasible, enabling near-real-time decisions and insights to drive better outcomes. The goal is to reduce latency while still ensuring high efficiency of networks, operations, service delivery, and user experience.

Edge computing allows latency-sensitive computing and increased business agility through better management and faster insights by placing computing closer to the data source.

Edge data centers will play a pivotal role in delivering low latency services to users outside metro cities. This push will also drive hyperscale colocation service providers to define their strategy for edge and create a whole new segment of service providers that build and operate new edge data center facilities.

Forward-looking service providers will be able to rapidly enhance value for their customers by connecting centralized colocation capabilities with edge data centers within the same country or region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Defining Edge Data Centers

Background-Computing Revolutions

Defining the Digital Edge

Data Center Ecosystem

Transformational Levers Driving the Need for a New Architecture

5G and Networking Attributes

Use Cases that Rely on Lower Latency of 5G

Functional Use Cases that Rely on Lower Latency

IoT and the Requirement for Decentralized Data Processing

Online Video & OTT Delivery is Dependent on Low Latency Infrastructure

Edge Data Center and the New Architecture

3. Service Provider Initiatives

Pillars of Edge Data Center Strategy

Service Provider Segments Focusing on Edge

Recent Edge Developments, 2020-2022

Mergers and Acquisitions, 2021 and 2022

4. The Way Forward

Data Storing and Processing at the Edge

Hybrid Strategy

The Shift Toward Edge Architecture

Key Questions to Consider

Building New Capabilities

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Edge Data Center for Colocation Services

Growth Opportunity 2: Edge Advisory Services for Enterprise Architecture

