Global Electric Corner Module (ECM) Market Report 2021-2030 - Modularity, Scalability, and Drive by Wire Capabilities will Drive the Need for ECMs

This report focuses on the drivers and restraints for ECMs and on the expected new business models in the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the report touches on the benefits of having an ECM, such as the integration of drive-by-wire systems and the possible reduction in the total cost of ownership for fleet operators.

An electric corner module (ECM) encompasses an electric drive, suspension, steering, and braking systems, increasing modularity and reusability. Purpose-built electric vehicles are expected to benefit from such a system because of the ever-changing requirements of future mobility and city transportation systems.

With ECMs, the number of participants in the EV market is expected to increase because these modules can reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX).

In addition, the time to market could be reduced by using ECMs, possibly accelerating the process of taking the vehicle from the drawing board to production. From the vehicle perspective, ECMs are classified as partial and pure based on the location of the steering system.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Corner Module (ECM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Overview

The Need for ECMs

Evolution of the ECM

Market Prospects for ECM

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ECM

ECM Scope of Analysis

Electric Drive Segmentation

Major Users for ECM

The ECM Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics - ECM

Growth Drivers for ECMs

Growth Driver Analysis for ECMs

Growth Restraints for ECMs

Growth Restraint Analysis for ECMs

Forecast Assumptions - ECM

Addressable Market for ECMs

Addressable Market for ECMs

F&S Perspective - ECM for Fleets

Pricing Trends

Market Analysis - Vehicles with ECM

Unit Shipment Forecast - ECM

Revenue Forecast - ECM

ECM - Forecast Analysis

ECM - Segmentation

Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment - ECM

Revenue Forecast by Segment - ECM

ECM - Market Share

4. Business Models, ECM

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Partial Corner Module

Key Growth Metrics - Partial Corner Module

Unit Shipment Forecast, Partial Corner Module

Revenue Forecast, Partial Corner Module

Forecast Analysis - Partial ECM

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Pure Corner Module

Key Growth Metrics - Pure Corner Module

Unit Shipment Forecast - Pure Corner Module

Revenue Forecast - Pure Corner Module

Forecast Analysis - Pure ECM

7. Technology Overview, ECM

Need for ECM

ECM - Definition and Market Focus

Evolution of ECM

ECM - Prototype Analysis

ECM - Subsystems

Technology Roadmap

Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis - ECM

Types of Electric Drive Layouts

Electric Drive - Conventional Layout

Electric Drive - Partial ECM

Electric Drive - Pure ECM

8. Case Studies

Case Study 1 - REE Platform and REEcorner

Case Study 2 - Lordstown Motors' Endurance

Case Study 3 - Hino Flatformer

Case Study 4 - Elaphe

Case Study 5 - REEcorner

Case Study 6 - Protean360+

Case Study 7 - Schaeffler Intelligent Corner Module

Comparison of ECMs

9. Inferences, ECM

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, ECM

Growth Opportunity 1 - Modularity, Scalability, and Drive by Wire Capabilities will Drive the Need for ECMs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sourcing an ECM will Help OEMs Cut Down on Development Costs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Manueverability, Space, and Drive by Wire Requirements

11. Next Steps

