Global Electric Corner Module (ECM) Market Report 2021-2030 - Modularity, Scalability, and Drive by Wire Capabilities will Drive the Need for ECMs

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electric Corner Module Market, Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the drivers and restraints for ECMs and on the expected new business models in the automotive industry.
Furthermore, the report touches on the benefits of having an ECM, such as the integration of drive-by-wire systems and the possible reduction in the total cost of ownership for fleet operators.
An electric corner module (ECM) encompasses an electric drive, suspension, steering, and braking systems, increasing modularity and reusability. Purpose-built electric vehicles are expected to benefit from such a system because of the ever-changing requirements of future mobility and city transportation systems.
With ECMs, the number of participants in the EV market is expected to increase because these modules can reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX).
In addition, the time to market could be reduced by using ECMs, possibly accelerating the process of taking the vehicle from the drawing board to production. From the vehicle perspective, ECMs are classified as partial and pure based on the location of the steering system.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Corner Module (ECM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Overview
- The Need for ECMs
- Evolution of the ECM
- Market Prospects for ECM
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ECM
- ECM Scope of Analysis
- Electric Drive Segmentation
- Major Users for ECM
- The ECM Ecosystem
- Key Growth Metrics - ECM
- Growth Drivers for ECMs
- Growth Driver Analysis for ECMs
- Growth Restraints for ECMs
- Growth Restraint Analysis for ECMs
- Forecast Assumptions - ECM
- Addressable Market for ECMs
- Addressable Market for ECMs
- F&S Perspective - ECM for Fleets
- Pricing Trends
- Market Analysis - Vehicles with ECM
- Unit Shipment Forecast - ECM
- Revenue Forecast - ECM
- ECM - Forecast Analysis
- ECM - Segmentation
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment - ECM
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - ECM
- ECM - Market Share
4. Business Models, ECM
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Partial Corner Module
- Key Growth Metrics - Partial Corner Module
- Unit Shipment Forecast, Partial Corner Module
- Revenue Forecast, Partial Corner Module
- Forecast Analysis - Partial ECM
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Pure Corner Module
- Key Growth Metrics - Pure Corner Module
- Unit Shipment Forecast - Pure Corner Module
- Revenue Forecast - Pure Corner Module
- Forecast Analysis - Pure ECM
7. Technology Overview, ECM
- Need for ECM
- ECM - Definition and Market Focus
- Evolution of ECM
- ECM - Prototype Analysis
- ECM - Subsystems
- Technology Roadmap
- Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis - ECM
- Types of Electric Drive Layouts
- Electric Drive - Conventional Layout
- Electric Drive - Partial ECM
- Electric Drive - Pure ECM
8. Case Studies
- Case Study 1 - REE Platform and REEcorner
- Case Study 2 - Lordstown Motors' Endurance
- Case Study 3 - Hino Flatformer
- Case Study 4 - Elaphe
- Case Study 5 - REEcorner
- Case Study 6 - Protean360+
- Case Study 7 - Schaeffler Intelligent Corner Module
- Comparison of ECMs
9. Inferences, ECM
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, ECM
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Modularity, Scalability, and Drive by Wire Capabilities will Drive the Need for ECMs
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Sourcing an ECM will Help OEMs Cut Down on Development Costs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Manueverability, Space, and Drive by Wire Requirements
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zfwzd
