Global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Report 2021-2027 - Developing Countries to Spearhead Growth and Replace the Hitherto Dominant US and European Markets

Global Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Biometrics-Based EACS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Card-Based EACS segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$322.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$509.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EACS: Enabling Easier Protection and Control of Assets, People, and Property through Authorized & Restricted Access

Recent Market Activity

EACS: The Dominant Electronic Security Systems Category

Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption of EACS over the Years

Consumer Perception of Crime

Regulatory Mandates

New Building Constructions/Renovations

Product Innovations & Introductions

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Secure Document Implementations across the World by 2021

Economic Empowerment through National Identity

Mobile Identity (mID)

Digital Driver's License on the Mobile Phone

National Identity Schemes

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries to Spearhead Growth and Replace the Hitherto Dominant US and European Markets

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

EACS' Grand Convergence Supported by Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Strong Market Growth

Widespread Adoption of Smart Mobile Devices Enabling Anytime, Anywhere Access Control Drive Market Penetration

Smartphones Revolutionize Access Control Technology

Growing Popularity of Smarts Cards in Providing Enhanced Protection Drives Healthy Demand for Card-Based EACS

Smart Cards Outshines Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Remote Login Made Secure by Smart Card Based EACS

Demand for Multi-Application Smart Cards Gain Momentum

Multiple Applications of Smart Cards Summarized

Biometrics: The Critically Important Authentication Technology Fast Replace the Vulnerable Traditional Access Control Approaches

Benefits

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Inhibitors

Biometrics: The Dominant Electronic Access Control Technology

Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take Over Fingerprint Biometrics

Law Enforcement Agencies to Invest Significantly in Biometrics Implementations

Expanding e-Governance Projects Drive Opportunities

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Biometrics Technology

Ubiquitous Access Control Cards to Stay Relevant Despite Rise of Biometrics

Massive Installed Base

Non-Requirement of Higher Security

Cards Work Every Time

Simple Measures to Improve Card Security

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Smart Homes to Drive Demand for Biometric Solutions

Growing Trend towards Affordable & Efficient Access Control Solutions Boost Adoption of Cloud Based ACaaS

Access Control as a Service (ACaaS): A Plug and Play Environment for Access Control Deployments

Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Audio & Video Authentication

Rising Need for Identification and Authentication Drive Demand in the Commercial & Enterprise Sector

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Boost EACS Demand

Stringent Data Protection Laws Benefit Prospects in the Enterprise Sector

Biometrics Identify Potential Opportunities in the Retail Segment

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment

Banking and Financial Services Sector: Most Promising End-use Market for EACS

Biometric Payment Cards Provide Additional Security

Expanding Social Network Footprint Opens Opportunities

EACS: A Mandatory Requirement for the Industrial Sector

Hand Geometry Biometrics for Harsh Working Environments

Behavioral EACS Technologies Gain Prominence

Rising Penetration of EACS Solutions in Airport Security Promote Market Expansion

Immigration Control & Travel Document Verification

EACS Deployments Gain Traction in the Hospitality Sector

Card-based EACS: A Widely Acknowledged Access Technology in Hospitality Facilities

Hospitality Sector Offers Significant Growth Opportunities for Biometrics-based EACS

Increasing Deployments of EACS in the Education Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth

Smart Card EACS Gaining Traction in Educational Facilities

Healthcare Establishments Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential for EACS

Contactless Access

Smart Cards and Readers

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for the EACS Market

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Benefits Market Demand

