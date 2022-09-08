Global Emerging NDT Techniques Market Report 2022: Innovative Business Models, Demand for Reduced Operational Costs, and Technical Advantages over Conventional Techniques Boost Emerging NDT Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Emerging NDT Techniques Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses 4 emerging NDT techniques: Total Focusing Method (TFM), Laser Shearography, Infrared Thermography, and Terahertz NDE. The emerging NDT technique market focuses on identifying the NDT methods gaining higher traction among end users than the currently dominant conventional techniques.

Ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic, and electromagnetic test equipment traditionally dominate the NDT equipment market. The inherent limitations of the equipment to identify and characterize defects with high accuracy and reduced time in specific applications, such as composites, weld inspection, and corrosion inspection, give rise to the need for alternative technologies or emerging NDT techniques.

This report elaborates why these emerging techniques are gaining more traction during the study period covering the aspects of assessing technology potential, market applications, current challenges, competitors, and their products, and identifying the growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Composite materials find increased adoption in end-user verticals, such as wind energy, aerospace, and automotive for performance and efficiency improvements in their products. As a result, the need to inspect those products for defects and flaws increases.

Currently, none of the commonly used conventional techniques, such as ultrasonic and eddy current, proves to be efficient or effective in detecting disbands, cracks, and delaminations in composites. On the other hand, emerging technologies, such as THz, Shearography, Infrared Thermography, and TFM, are effective in detecting concealed defects in several types of composite materials.

Thus, the demand for these techniques is poised to grow in the coming years. Besides, technological advancements and other market developments have increased the demand for these techniques.

The report covers more information on the specific challenges of each technique, the possibility of new market entrants, and how market participants can increase their revenue by highlighting technique-specific growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Techniques

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Top 3 Trends Shaping the Future of NDT

Increasing Adoption of Remote Inspection in Conventional and Emerging NDT

Sample Use Cases of Remote Non-Destructive Testing

Future Vision of NDT: NDE 4.0, Digital Solutions Play a Major Role in Market Advancement

Embracing Software in NDT will Transform and Accelerate the Industry Growth

Growing Adoption of Composites Drives the Need for New NDT Techniques

Competitive Risks and Factors

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Total Focusing Method

Total Focusing Method (TFM)

TFM Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity 1: Robotics Integration and Wireless Probes

Growth Opportunity 2: Introduce New Business Models Based on Software

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Laser Shearography

Laser Shearography

Laser Shearography Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity 1: Product Innovations to Boost LS NDE Adoption for Field Inspection Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Cost Reduction and New Business Models

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Terahertz NDE

Terahertz NDE

Terahertz NDE Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity 1: Design Innovations in Scanners

Growth Opportunity 2: Automatic Defect Recognition with AI/ML Integration

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infrared Thermography

Infrared Thermography

Infrared Thermography Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Growth Opportunity 1: AI/ML-based On-screen Assistance for Technicians

Comparison of Benefits and Disadvantages in Conventional and Emerging NDT Techniques

Other Emerging NDT Techniques

7. Sustainability and Non-destructive Testing

Why Advanced Technology for Sustainability Will Drive Transformational Changes in the Industrial Sector

What are the relevant SDGs?

Use Case #1: Hardware Advancements Drive Sustainability in Emerging NDT Techniques Market

Use Case #2: Software-centric Strategy Boosts Sustainability through Customer Value Addition

Use Case #3: Moving to Digital Platforms Drive Economic Growth through Improved Productivity

Use Case #4: Open-Platform Solutions and Collaborative Approach Drive Sustainability by Solving Key Market Challenges

