Global Emission Monitoring System Market Analysis & Trends to 2027 - Market Opportunities and Recommendations

DUBLIN, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Emission Monitoring System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Emission Monitoring System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new product innovation, increasing demand from emerging economies, growing awareness about hazards of air pollution and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Scope of the Report
- Based on type, market is segmented into predictive emission monitoring system (PEMS) and continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS).
- Depending on component, market is divided into services, hardware and software.
- Services segment is further sub-segmented into training, installation and maintenance.
- Hardware segment is further sub-segmented into flow and opacity monitors, gas analyzer, sample probe, gas sampling system, data controller, sample line and filter.
- By End User, market is classified into pulp & paper, metal, oil & gas, building materials, waste incineration, pharmaceuticals, power plants & combustion, mining, chemicals & fertilizers, marine and shipping and other end users.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Emission Monitoring System Market, By Type
5 Emission Monitoring System Market, By Component
6 Emission Monitoring System Market, By End User
7 Emission Monitoring System Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Ametek
- General Electric
- ABB Ltd.
- Buhler Technologies GmbH
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ALS Limited
- M&C TechGroup
- Horiba
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Teledyne Technologies
- Fuji electric
- Durag
- Servomex
- Opsis
- Parker Hannifin Ltd
- Enironnement S.A
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4k6jp4/global_emission?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-emission-monitoring-system-market-analysis--trends-to-2027---market-opportunities-and-recommendations-300667060.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article