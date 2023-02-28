Global Endoscopes Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $13.79 Billion by 2027 at an 8.92% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Endoscopes Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endoscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% to reach US$13.795 billion by 2027, from US$7.586 billion in 2020.

According to the data and the statistics that have been provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is considered to be one of the leading causes of death in the world and was responsible for around 9.6 million deaths globally in 2018. Dietary factors are one of the leading causes of cancer and can lead to lung cancer, oesophagal cancer, and breast cancer, among others.

According to the WHO, the techniques that WHO recommends for reducing the burden of cancer include leading a healthy, balanced lifestyle, and early detection of cancer. Endoscopes are one such instrument that can be used to detect cancer in its early stages and are used by many doctors.

Endoscope product offerings from major market players

The market players are highly active in the market by offering and making available a variety of endoscopes, including single-use and reusable products, with enhanced and advanced features in order to cater to the rising demands from different end-users. This, in turn, is helping them improve their market position.

The disposable and single-use types of endoscopes are expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period owing to the fact that they are able to effectively lower the chances of transmission of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)

According to the data and the statistics, provided by the WHO (World Health Organization), urinary tract infections are caused by the pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria and pneumonia is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which can be transmitted through the use of infected bronchoscopes and cystoscopes that are used for different endoscopic exams. The disposable type and single-use type endoscopes are estimated to hold a significant market share over the forecast period as they are can effectively contain the infections the patients being operated on have and minimizes the problems associated with their transmission to other patients.

The North American region is estimated to hold a noteworthy share over the forecast period owing to rising cases of cancer in high-income countries such as the US and the Asia Pacific region. The latter is estimated to increase its share over the forecast period as a result of the rising investments being made into the medical sector

The North American region is expected to hold a noteworthy market share over the forecast period owing to the fact that there are many leading market players involved in catering to the demands of the different end-users such as ambulatory care centres, hospitals, and diagnostic centres by launching and providing top-quality equipment and products. Moreover, the usage of endoscopes is growing in order to detect cancer, which is rising due to the unhealthy lifestyles being led by individuals in countries such as the US. The equipment is able to analyze the inner lining of the organs to better judge the early and developmental stage symptoms of different types of cancer and other serious diseases.

In addition, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to increase its share over the forecast period owing to the fact that there are increasing initiatives being taken by the government in order to improve the facilities provided by the healthcare sector. Additionally, there are also investments being made in the R&D of better medical equipment in order to deal with and detect the serious diseases that are burdening the population.

Segmentation:

By Type

Single-Use

Reusable

By Device Type

Rigid Endoscope

Flexible Endoscope

Capsule Endoscope

Assisted Endoscope

By Exam Type

Gastroscopy

Colonoscopy

Laparoscopy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Care Units

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Companies Mentioned

Ambu A/S

OTU Medical

Medtronic

Coloplast Corp

PENTAX Medical

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments

KARL STORZ

